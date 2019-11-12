Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

S&P 500, Nasdaq hold near record levels after Trump remarks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 02:59pm EST
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes edged higher after earlier hitting record peaks on Tuesday while the Dow dipped slightly as President Donald Trump said the United States is close to signing an initial trade deal with China but offered no new details about negotiations.

Stocks were off session highs after a highly anticipated midday speech from Trump, with investors concerned ahead of time about any comments that would worsen the tariff dispute that has convulsed markets for more than a year.

Trump said U.S. and Chinese negotiators were "close" to a "phase one" trade deal, but largely repeated well-worn rhetoric about China's "cheating" on trade in remarks at The Economic Club of New York.

"The commentary was exactly what folks wanted to hear: that 'phase one' talks are still ongoing, that we are controlling them, but yet the belief is that China is very willing to make a deal," said Delores Rubin, senior equities trader at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management in New York.

"There was nothing contrary to what we'd already known ... so it was back to business,” Rubin said.

Investors have pointed to U.S.-China trade tensions as the main market uncertainty as stocks have climbed to record levels, fueled by rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, third-quarter earnings coming in above low expectations, and signs the economy may be bottoming.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.67 points, or 0.06%, to 27,675.82, the S&P 500 gained 2.54 points, or 0.08%, to 3,089.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.53 points, or 0.12%, to 8,474.81.

Most S&P 500 sectors were in positive territory, with healthcare gaining the most. Energy lagged the most, falling 0.9%.

Among stocks, Walt Disney Co rose 1.3% as the company said demand for its much-anticipated streaming service, Disney+, was well above its expectations in a launch.

Shares of Netflix Inc were down 1.2%.

Rockwell Automation Inc jumped 11.1% after the U.S. factory equipment maker easily beat quarterly results and forecast 2020 earnings above estimates.

CBS Corp dropped 3.3% after the media company missed quarterly revenue estimates. Shares of Viacom Inc , which is merging with CBS, were also down 3.6%.

With third-quarter earnings season drawing to a close, about three-quarters of S&P 500 companies have topped profit estimates, but overall they are expected to have posted a 0.5% drop in earnings, according to Refinitiv.

Earnings from big firms including Walmart Inc, Nvidia Corp and Cisco Systems Inc, as well as a fresh set of economic data, are due this week.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.02-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.02-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 41 new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 104 new highs and 88 new lows.

By Lewis Krauskopf
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CISCO SYSTEMS 0.47% 48.31 Delayed Quote.12.69%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.07% 27681.47 Delayed Quote.18.66%
NASDAQ 100 0.19% 8260.757201 Delayed Quote.30.43%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.20% 8483.772386 Delayed Quote.27.73%
NETFLIX -0.94% 291.86 Delayed Quote.9.91%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.61% 209.487 Delayed Quote.55.94%
S&P 500 0.09% 3090.74 Delayed Quote.23.14%
VIACOM INC. -3.82% 22.585 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:59pGlobal stocks, dollar rise as Trump says trade deal is near
RE
03:56pStocks, dollar rise as Trump says trade deal is near
RE
03:55pStocks, dollar rise as Trump says trade deal is near
RE
03:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver as Investors Parse Trump's Comments on Trade
DJ
02:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq hold near record levels after Trump remarks
RE
01:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Investors Parse Trump's Comments on Trade
DJ
01:25pTSX rises as investors await trade signals from Trump
RE
12:53pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE rebounds on new hopes of U.S.-China trade resolution
RE
11:36aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Inch Ahead as Investors Look to Trump Speech
DJ
10:10aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Inch Ahead as Investors Look to Trump Speech
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4Wall Street in full speed
5Global stocks, dollar rise as Trump says trade deal is near

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group