S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on stimulus, dovish Fed hopes

07/27/2020 | 09:34am EDT

July 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose at the open on Monday as investors shrugged off surging COVID-19 cases and U.S.-China tensions, betting instead on more stimulus and a dovish signal from the Federal Reserve to revive a battered domestic economy.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.21 points, or 0.13%, at 3,219.84, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 58.52 points, or 0.56%, to 10,421.70 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, fell 22.22 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 26,447.67. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 26459.88 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
NASDAQ 100 0.62% 10543.97947 Delayed Quote.20.04%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.56% 10417.021321 Delayed Quote.15.50%
S&P 500 -0.62% 3216.85 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
