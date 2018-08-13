S&P 500 Pulled Down by Energy, Materials Sectors

By Gunjan Banerji and Ben St. Clair

U.S. stocks fell Monday, weighed down by shares of energy and materials companies as oil prices ebbed lower.

An economic crisis in Turkey continued to spill over to global markets, leading investors to flee riskier assets such as equities. Falling oil prices to start the week also put pressure on stocks.

The moves lower for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 come after they finished their worst week in more than a month. Other global stock markets also declined Monday as Turkey's economic turmoil and fears of possible contagion continued to strain markets.

The S&P 500 fell 11.35 points, or 0.4%, to 2821.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 125.44 points, or 0.5%, to 25187.70. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite swung between gains and losses before ending down 19.40 points, or 0.2%, to 7819.71.

The S&P 500's energy sector slumped 1.2%, the worst performer among the index's 11 groups, as commodities prices fell, and the materials segment fell 1%.

On Monday, Turkey's central bank said it would provide liquidity to banks as needed, according to a statement on its website, and announced a set of measures to support the lira. But a defiant speech from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and policy moves from the nation's central bank didn't mollify investors about the country's fiscal condition.

The Turkish lira plunged 7.9% against the dollar on Monday, hitting its lowest level on record against the greenback. Those losses come on top of Friday's 13.8% decline. The lira's lurch lower has raised fears that Turkey may not be able to pay back debt denominated in other currencies and rattled other emerging markets, too.

Some indicators show "the situation isn't getting any better," said Charlie Ripley, senior market strategist at Allianz Investment Management.

For example, Italian bond prices slumped Monday as yields rose, an indication that Turkey's stress continued to creep through global markets, Mr. Ripley said.

Fears of Turkey contagion continued to weigh down banks' shares across Europe, too. Spanish banks lent $80.9 billion to banks based in Turkey in the first quarter, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%.

Adding to Turkey's economic challenges, President Trump last week said the U.S. would double tariffs on steel and aluminum, to 20% and 50%, respectively. Analysts have said trade risks remain one of the biggest risks to the market going forward.

The Turkish government "has to make some changes and show that it's actually trying" to address the issue to give investors more confidence, said Bodhi Ganguli, lead economist at Dun & Bradstreet.

Though some investors doubt that Turkey's crisis will spill into other markets, emerging markets reliant on foreign investors showed strains Monday. Indonesia's JSX index recorded its worst decline since November 2016.

"We don't believe it's the canary in the coal mine for a broader emerging-market currency crisis," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. "All of this is a reminder that we're entering a more volatile regime."

A measure of expected stock swings dubbed the Cboe Volatility Index was on track to close at its highest level in more than two months on Monday.

Since 1950, August has recorded the second worst monthly performance behind September, and analysts said they expect more turbulence in markets ahead of elections this November.

Meanwhile, investors' demand for safer assets pushed the dollar to its highest point in more than a year. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of 16 others, rose 0.3% Monday after its largest one-week point and percentage gain since late 2016.

Elsewhere, shares of Harley Davidson fell $1.87, or 4.3% to 41.38 after President Trump encouraged a boycott of the company if its manufacturing moved overseas.

Asian stocks also declined, with the Shanghai Composite Index 0.3% lower and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 1.5%. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average dropped 2%.

In commodities, U.S. crude dropped 0.6% to $67.20 a barrel, and gold fell 1.6% to $1,191.30 an ounce.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com