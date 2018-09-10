Log in
S&P 500 Rises Ahead of Economic Data

09/10/2018 | 10:31pm CEST
By Jon Sindreu and Akane Otani 

   -- S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite start week higher 

   -- Shares of Apple suppliers fall in Asia 

   -- Italian stocks and bonds rally on budget pledges

The S&P 500 rose Monday, buoyed by gains among industrial and technology firms, as investors looked ahead at a busy week for economic data.

Stocks opened the trading day at their highs and gave up ground shortly after, although the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite managed to hold onto their gains for the day.

With the second-quarter earnings season largely over, analysts said investor attention would likely turn to economic data, with reports on producer prices, consumer prices and retail sales scheduled for release in the coming days.

Economic data have largely been upbeat this year, driving the U.S. dollar higher and helping offset investor worries that tense trade negotiations could trigger a wave of protectionism across the globe. Many investors are looking at the U.S. midterm elections in November as a key date by which the magnitude of the trade dispute should be clearer.

"I think that after the midterm election the trade issue will become somewhat resolved and we'll start focusing in fundamentals a bit more," said Mark Phelps, chief investment officer of concentrated global equities at AllianceBernstein.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58 points, or 0.2%, to 25857 on Monday after notching its biggest one-week decline since mid-August. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3%.

Technology stocks advanced after losses in the sector had dragged the Nasdaq to its biggest one-week loss since March.

Chip maker Nvidia was up 1.2% and Advanced Micro Devices jumped 9.2%.

Shares of industrial companies gave major indexes another boost, with United Rentals rising 5.1% and notching its biggest one-day gain in more than a year after the company said it was acquiring equipment rental firm BlueLine Rental.

Meanwhile, Nike climbed 2.2% after Wedbush raised its price target for the stock, paring losses it accumulated after the company unveiled an advertising campaign featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.5%, notching its biggest gain of the month, as optimism among investors about the budget that the new Italian government is set to pass later in September drove the Italian FTSE MIB higher.

Italian officials have lately signaled that they would limit spending to meet European budget rules and seek to reduce public-sector debt. That has helped reassure investors after earlier signs suggested the new ruling antiestablishment coalition would seek to defy the European Union -- casting doubt on the political survival of the eurozone.

Italy's FTSE MIB jumped 2.3%, while Italian bonds also rallied, sending yields on 10-year government debt falling.

In Asia, however, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, the Shanghai Composite and Taiwan's Taiex fell more than 1% apiece as investors worried anew about flaring trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Shares of firms that supply parts and assemble products for Apple were among the day's biggest fallers, after President Trump put pressure on the technology giant to shift production to the U.S.

iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry, known as Foxconn, fell 3.4% to a fresh two-year low, while in U.S. trading, Apple shed 1.3%.

Write to Jon Sindreu at jon.sindreu@wsj.com and Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -1.21% 2669.49 End-of-day quote.-19.45%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.23% 25857.07 Delayed Quote.4.84%
HANG SENG -1.35% 26610.79 Real-time Quote.-9.89%
NASDAQ 100 0.23% 7447.6761 Delayed Quote.16.16%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.27% 7924.1602 Delayed Quote.14.47%
S&P 500 0.19% 2877.13 Real-time Quote.7.41%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -0.38% 94.79 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
