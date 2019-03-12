S&P 500 Rises as Investors Weigh Inflation Data

By Michael Wursthorn and David Hodari

The S&P 500 edged higher, led by shares of health-care and energy companies, after investors got further evidence that inflation remains steady.

New data confirming that inflationary pressures remain tame gave the broad stock-market benchmark a boost throughout most of Tuesday's trading session, as investors took it as a reassuring sign that the Federal Reserve will continue to hold off on further interest-rate increases for now.

The index showed some signs of slipping in the final hour of trading, ahead of another crucial Brexit vote. But after British lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's proposal for how the country will break with the European Union, the S&P 500 regained some of its footing, notching its second straight day of gains.

Still, money managers said investors appeared to lack conviction that the rally -- which has pumped the S&P 500 up 11% since the beginning of the year -- can last when economic data increasingly show a slowdown in major economies around the world and without a trade deal between the U.S. and China.

"There's a bit of caution from investors in today's market," said Sean O'Hara, director of Pacer Financial, pointing to a downtick in trading volume and money-flows data Tuesday. "There's a lot of people who are still waiting to see what direction the market goes from here."

The S&P 500 advanced 8.22 points, or 0.3%, to 2791.52, leaving it within striking distance of 2800 -- an important threshold the broad index has struggled to stay above since last year's selloff. The coming days will again test whether the S&P 500 can break above that level, offering investors a credible signal that stocks can continue to rally, Mr. O'Hara added, especially after the index suffered its worst week of the year last week.

The Nasdaq also rose, gaining 32.97 points, or 0.4%, to 7591.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.22 points, or 0.4%, to 25554.66, pulled lower by Boeing shares after several countries ordered carriers to ground one of the aerospace company's planes following a crash.

Boeing shares fell $24.60, or 6.1%, to $375.41, extending their decline this week to 11%. Offsetting some of those losses were gains in shares of Apple, which rose 1.1%, to $180.91, and UnitedHealth Group, up 1.1% to $245.88, but not enough to help the blue-chip index avoid a fall.

The broader stock market rose after new data showed inflation growth remained benign. The consumer-price index rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% last month, according to the Labor Department, in line with analysts' expectations.

Although February's reading snapped three straight months of flat readings, overall prices rose by their smallest margin over the last 12 months through February since September 2016.

Tepid inflation has been a major factor in the Fed's decision to hold off on further rate increases, and Tuesday's consumer-price reading gave investors further confidence that the central bank will hold off on tightening monetary policy in the near future.

Shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 rose 0.6%, as crude-oil prices edged higher. Health-care stocks also rose, gaining 0.7%, while communications companies added 0.6%.

Industrial stocks were the biggest laggard Tuesday, dragged down by Boeing, while consumer-staple stocks slipped less than 0.1%.

In Europe, stocks gave up their earlier gains after U.K. Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal -- revised after 11th-hour concessions from the European Union -- still augured the same legal risks in the event of a trade negotiation stalemate.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% ahead of the Brexit vote. Analysts had expected the vote to fail.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.5%, with Tencent Holdings up 1.8%. The tech-heavy South Korean Kospi rose 0.9%, boosted by a 2.3% increase in Samsung Electronics.

