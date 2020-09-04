S&P 500 Wavers After Jobs Report

By Joe Wallace

U.S. stocks wobbled in the wake of new data showing employers added more than 1 million jobs last month, suggesting the economic recovery remains intact.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, giving up an early gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained up 38 points, or 0.1%, to 28334. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, slipped, declining 1.9% in recent trading.

Major indexes sagged as investors appeared to back off further from the growth trade. Since March, investors had been flooding into shares of technology, communication and other stocks viewed as relative winners amid the coronavirus pandemic, which had upended most other businesses. However, a punishing selloff on Thursday shaved hundreds of billions of dollars in market value from technology stocks and knocked all three major indexes sharply lower.

That continued Friday, as tech and communication stocks again led the stock market lower.

Meanwhile, investors appeared to look past the latest jobs monthly jobs report, which showed U.S. employers added 1.4 million jobs in August, knocking the unemployment rate down to 8.4%. Although last month's jobs gains weren't far off from economists' estimates, the data suggested the economic recovery from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic would be more drawn out in the months ahead. State reopenings helped boost employment by a combined 7.5 million payrolls in May and June before hiring growth slowed in July.

"We are still moving in the right direction and the pace of the jobs recovery seems to have picked up, but it still looks like it will take a while," said Tony Bedikian, Head of Global Markets at Citizens Bank. "We continue to be optimistic that the economy has turned a corner and that we'll continue to see steady progress."

The tech and communication sectors in the S&P 500 slid more than 1.5%. Apple lost 4%, while Facebook slid 3.3%. Microsoft, Amazon.com and Alphabet also notched losses.

Tesla, which isn't in the S&P 500, also fell, shedding nearly 4%.

Investors bought shares of industrial, energy and financial stocks, pushing those sectors in the S&P 500 up more than 1% in recent trading and giving the stock market some support. Consumer staples also traded higher, gaining 0.6%.

Investors are gauging an incomplete economic recovery and reassessing valuations that had decoupled from corporate fundamentals, according to Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier.

"In the past few weeks, there's been a big trade on newer technology that wasn't built on a lot," Mr. Chaar said. "We saw the worst of the [economic] shock. But what I would add to that is that we've seen the best of the recovery."

The Cboe Volatility Index, a gauge of expected turbulence in the S&P 500, hovered near its highest level since late June.

The bout of volatility is unlikely to be the start of a downtrend, in part because institutional investors still have further room to boost their exposure to stocks, said Sophie Huynh, cross-asset strategist at Société Générale. "For now I think the selloff could be fairly limited," she said.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes ticked up to 0.646%, from 0.621% Thursday, ahead of the jobs report. Yields rise as bond prices fall. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of others, was steady.

International markets were mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 slid 0.2%, led lower by German shares.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed down 1.1%, South Korea's Kospi Composite lost 1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.9%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 3.1%, in its worst session since the start of May.

The pullback in stocks bears similarities to an earlier retrenchment in June, said Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore. He doesn't see scope for a deep correction.

"In the longer term, low interest rates and the gradual recovery in the global economy will be supportive for risk assets," said Mr. Lee.

--Michael Wursthorn contributed to this article.

