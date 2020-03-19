Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P 500 climbs 2% as Fed, other policymakers take further steps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 03:41pm EDT
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

The S&P 500 was up more than 2% in afternoon trading on Thursday after policymakers around the world took further emergency actions to try to help financial markets and stave off a deep and lasting coronavirus-driven recession.

The Federal Reserve opened swap lines with central banks in nine new countries to ensure the world's dollar-dependent financial system continued to function.

It was the latest in a host of steps taken by the U.S. central bank over the last two weeks, including cutting borrowing costs to near zero and providing billions more for cheap credit.

The European Central Bank pledged late Wednesday to buy 750 billion euros (706 billion pounds) in sovereign debt through 2020.

President Donald Trump, in another now-regular update for Americans hunkered down in their homes, said there were therapies that he believed could be rolled out quickly to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and sounded upbeat on the chances of agreeing hundreds of billions of dollars of aid with Congress.

Policymakers will need to keep providing support in order to provide liquidity to the financial system, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

"It is not just about the Fed," Krosby said. "It is about the fiscal side of the equation. The question for the market is, how much do we actually need, and the severity of the crisis is suggesting we're going to need amounts we never initially thought of."

The recent sharp market volatility continued, however. The benchmark S&P 500 was down more than 3% earlier in the session.

And Thursday's gains did little to restore the markets after the pounding the main U.S. indexes have suffered in the past month. The Dow erased virtually the last of its gains under Trump's presidency on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 index has lost roughly $8.7 trillion in market value in the past month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 442.49 points, or 2.22%, to 20,341.41, the S&P 500 gained 56.45 points, or 2.35%, to 2,454.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 321.51 points, or 4.6%, to 7,311.35.

"Active investors are using this as an opportunity to maybe pick up what might be perceived as bargains because nobody's really sure how to value stocks right now," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

Ford Motor Co was the latest major U.S. corporation to bolster its cash reserves to ride out the virus impact, drawing down more than $15 billion from existing credit lines.

Official data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged to a 2-1/2-year high last week as companies in the services sector laid off workers because of the pandemic.

Late Wednesday, New York Stock Exchange-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc said the market would temporarily close its trading floors and move fully to electronic trading starting next week.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.90-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.84-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted three new 52-week highs and 91 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 12 new highs and 536 new lows.

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.07% 20236.77 Delayed Quote.-25.58%
NASDAQ 100 3.88% 7421.910785 Delayed Quote.-14.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 4.35% 7264.259981 Delayed Quote.-18.25%
S&P 500 2.09% 2438.08 Delayed Quote.-25.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57pEXPLAINER : What is herd immunity and will it affect the pandemic?
RE
03:48pTRADE : Orgalim Position Paper on future EU-UK trade relations
PU
03:47pDollar soars, boosted by worries over coronavirus impact
RE
03:44pU.S. auto suppliers seek government aid to cope with coronavirus hit
RE
03:44pRich nations pump aid into battered economy as coronavirus deaths in Italy overtake China
RE
03:44pCoronavirus patients flood hospitals in Swiss canton next to Italy
RE
03:43pU.S. oil surges 35% after three-day sell off
RE
03:41pS&P 500 climbs 2% as Fed, other policymakers take further steps
RE
03:30pU.S. to buy initial 30 million bbls of oil for emergency stockpile
RE
03:29pCanadian distilleries make sanitizers as coronavirus sparks demand for hygiene products
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : reports boost in profit as Wechat use rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group