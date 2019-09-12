Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P 500 closes in on record-high on trade hopes, euro zone stimulus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 02:11pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 inched closer to its all-time high on Thursday, after a stimulus drive by the European Central Bank added to an upbeat mood from trade concessions by Washington and Beijing ahead of planned negotiations in October.

President Donald Trump said the United States would delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports, after Beijing exempted some U.S. goods from additional levies.

Trade-sensitive technology stocks provided the biggest boost among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, taking the benchmark index just 0.3% off the record-high hit in July.

While most analysts agreed that the concessions were a step in the right direction, they were skeptical that the moves would lead to a breakthrough in trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies.

"Both China and the United States are trying to reach across the aisle ... but all they've done is kick the can further down the road," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

ECB chief Mario Draghi pledged indefinite asset purchases on Thursday and cut deposit rates to a record low for the first time since 2016. The move took a toll on U.S. treasury yields across the board, which dragged down shares of banks <.SPXBK> by 0.6%. [US/]

Investors expect other central banks to deliver similar stimulus programs to prop up a global economy that has been bruised by the Sino-U.S. trade war. The Federal Reserve is also expected to reduce interest rates at its policy meeting next week.

All the major indexes hit a session high on a report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-12/trump-advisers-considering-interim-china-deal-to-delay-tariffs?utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_medium=social&utm_content=business&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&utm_source=twitter that the Trump administration was considering an interim deal with China. However, they quickly pared gains after CNBC said that a senior White House official denied https://www.cnbc.com/2019/09/12/senior-white-house-official-denies-report-us-considering-interim-china-trade-deal.html the report.

"It's just what we should come to expect now," Kingsview's Nolte said about the choppy market reactions.

Separately, data on Thursday showed U.S. underlying consumer prices in August recorded the largest annual gain in a year, while weekly jobless claims dropped to a five-month low.

At 13:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 155.02 points, or 0.57 percent, at 27,292.06, the S&P 500 was up 18.54 points, or 0.62 percent, at 3,019.47 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 53.61 points, or 0.66 percent, at 8,223.29.

Energy stocks <.SPNY> fell 0.44% and were the only decliners among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors as oil prices dipped after a meeting of the OPEC+ alliance yielded no decision on deepening supply cuts. [O/R]

Industrial stocks were pressured by drops in Deere & Co and Caterpillar Inc after Wells Fargo downgraded their shares to "market perform".

Oracle Corp fell 3.7% after the software maker posted first-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street expectations and said Chief Executive Officer Mark Hurd would be taking a medical leave.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.32-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.23-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 39 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 79 new highs and 20 new lows.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)

By Uday Sampath Kumar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.50% 27286.02 Delayed Quote.16.33%
NASDAQ 100 0.74% 7950.721255 Delayed Quote.23.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.58% 8221.65207 Delayed Quote.21.84%
S&P 500 0.53% 3018.47 Delayed Quote.19.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:47pNMA NATIONAL MINING ASSOCIATION : Welcomes the Repeal of the Flawed 2015 WOTUS Rule
PU
02:46pWeak Energy Prices Held Down Overall Inflation In August -- Update
DJ
02:39pEXCLUSIVE : Two JPMorgan metals executives put on leave amid U.S. probe - source
RE
02:37pGEMFIELDS : Bibi van der Velden Memento Mori ring featuring Gemfields – First ever contemporary jewellery piece exhibited at Hermitage Amsterdam
PU
02:28pOil prices down 1.5% on U.S.-China trade doubts, OPEC+ talks
RE
02:23pU.S. Deficit Tops $1 Trillion for First Time Since 2012, Treasury Says -- Update
DJ
02:22pOil prices down 1.5% on U.S.-China trade doubts, OPEC+ talks
RE
02:21pOil prices down 1.5% on U.S.-China trade doubts, OPEC+ talks
RE
02:21pBusinesses Escalate Push for Trade Pact with Canada, Mexico
DJ
02:15pU.S. Deficit Tops $1 Trillion in First 11 Months of Fiscal Year, Treasury Says
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
4OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria agree to cut oil output
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Regulators Split on Return of MAX Jet -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group