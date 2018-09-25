Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P 500 dips as chip stocks and utilities tumble

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 10:43pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday as chipmakers were dented by ratings downgrades and utilities declined ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike, offsetting a boost from the energy sector.

S&P 500 financials <.SPSY>, including interest-rate-sensitive bank stocks <.BKX>, dipped 0.38 percent ahead of the expected rise in interest rates by the Fed on Wednesday. Utilities, which tend to be favored in low-rate environments because of their solid dividend payments, <.SPLRCU> slid 1.22 percent

The S&P 500 energy index <.SPNY> added 0.57 percent as Brent oil hit a four-year high, boosted by imminent U.S. sanctions on Iranian exports, and OPEC and Russia's reluctance to raise output.

U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly rose in September, bringing it closer to levels last seen in 2000, the Conference Board said, underscoring strength in the labor market and the overall economy.

The data pushed the S&P 500 consumer discretionary index <.SPLRCD> up 0.59 percent.

"A lot of the noise around trade and anything else around politics really hasn't suppressed consumer confidence nearly to the degree that the other factors have boosted it," said Mike Dowdall, investment strategist for BMO Global Asset Management, in Chicago.

The Philadelphia semiconductor index <.SOX> dropped 1.70 percent, weighing on the S&P 500 technology index <.SPLRCT>, after brokerages Raymond James and KeyBanc cut their ratings on a number of chipmakers. Intel fell 2.13 percent after Raymond James downgraded the stock.

Buoyed by strong economic growth and deep corporate tax cuts, the S&P 500 has gained 9 percent so far in 2018. But five of the S&P 500 sector indexes are down year to date, including the consumer staples index <.SPLRCS>, down 5.6 percent. Consumer staples <.SPLRCS> on Tuesday lost 0.73 percent. The other six are higher, led by the technology index's <.SPLRCT> 19 percent rally.

"There are different stories for different sectors, it's a finicky little market," said Dennis Dick, a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC. "If you're a money manager, you have to be very careful about what you're buying."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.26 percent to end at 26,492.21 points, and the S&P 500 lost 0.13 percent to 2,915.56.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.18 percent to 8,007.47. Amazon.com Inc provided the greatest lift to the technology-heavy index, jumping 2.08 percent.

In extended trade, Nike Inc fell 2.89 percent after it reported quarterly results.

CenturyLink tumbled 8 percent after Chief Financial Officer Sunit Patel left the company in a surprise move to join T-Mobile US Inc to oversee its integration with Sprint. T-Mobile rose 0.77 percent and Sprint added 0.31 percent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.20-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.00-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 31 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 65 new highs and 54 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.6 billion shares, just below the 6.7 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

(Additional reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler)

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 2.08% 1974.55 Delayed Quote.63.75%
CENTURYLINK -8.08% 21.05 Delayed Quote.37.53%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.26% 26492.21 Delayed Quote.7.46%
INTEL CORPORATION -2.13% 45.91 Delayed Quote.1.08%
NASDAQ 100 0.19% 7563.1939 Delayed Quote.18.02%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.18% 8007.4713 Delayed Quote.15.70%
NIKE 0.62% 84.79 Delayed Quote.34.72%
S&P 500 -0.13% 2915.56 Real-time Quote.9.57%
SPRINT CORP 0.31% 6.4 Delayed Quote.8.32%
T-MOBILE US 0.77% 69.45 Delayed Quote.8.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:51pTelecoms up on Defensive Positioning -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
10:49pApple shaves cost from displays in newest iPhones - analyst firm
RE
10:49pTech up as Traders Rotate Back Into Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10:45pDEUTSCHE BANK MULLS MERGER SCENARIO WITH UBS : Handelsblatt
RE
10:43pS&P 500 dips as chip stocks and utilities tumble
RE
10:43pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Trades Above 3.10% Ahead Of Fed Decision
DJ
10:41pCNBC : “Consumer Confidence Rises to Highest Level in 18 Years”
PU
10:41pFinancials Down Ahead of Fed -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10:38pConsumer Cos up Amid Deal Activity -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars
2TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
3TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
4LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Why is Brent more expensive than WTI?
5U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.