Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P 500 drifts near peak as tech losses weaken Fed-powered surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 01:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City

The S&P 500 hovered near record level on Thursday as a rally in technology stocks lost steam, weakening the momentum gained from the Federal Reserve's plan to allow inflation in a bid to lift the U.S. economy out of a deep pandemic-driven recession.

Rolling out the central bank's aggressive new strategy at a virtual Jackson Hole symposium, Fed chief Jerome Powell said it would offset below-2% periods with higher inflation "for some time," and ensure employment doesn't fall short of its maximum level.

"The strategy should be positive in the short term as it could reduce the potential for interest rate hikes," said Nancy Davis, chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut.

"At the same time, the statement acknowledges that Fed 'has less scope to support the economy during a downturn by simply cutting the federal funds rate'."

Rate-sensitive bank stocks jumped 2.5% as the Fed's move steepened the U.S. Treasuries yield curve.

Losses in tech-focused Apple Inc, Netflix Inc Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc weighed on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Both the indexes have recovered their pandemic losses even as the U.S. economy struggles with its worst downturn since the Great Depression.

Data on Thursday showed weekly jobless claims hovered around 1 million last week, suggesting the labor market recovery was stalling.

At 13:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 158.42 points, or 0.56%, at 28,490.34. The blue-chip index briefly turned positive on the year during the session.

The S&P 500 was up 2.15 points, or 0.06%, at 3,480.88 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 74.47 points, or 0.64%, at 11,590.59.

Walmart Inc jumped 5.3% after the retail giant said it was partnering with Microsoft Corp in the software maker's bid to buy Bytedance-owned TikTok. Microsoft rose 2.2%.

Boeing Co rose 1.7% after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency announced plans to begin flight tests of its 737 MAX plane, a move viewed as a key milestone toward its return to service.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.00-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 37 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 57 new highs and 18 new lows.

By Medha Singh and Devik Jain

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.28% 499.87 Delayed Quote.70.03%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.48% 174.425 Delayed Quote.-46.36%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.64% 28514.45 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
FACEBOOK -3.41% 293.63 Delayed Quote.48.07%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.24% 226.24 Delayed Quote.40.23%
NASDAQ 100 -0.49% 11915.068527 Delayed Quote.37.09%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.43% 11615.606392 Delayed Quote.30.01%
NETFLIX, INC. -4.33% 524.015 Delayed Quote.69.22%
S&P 500 0.12% 3483.17 Delayed Quote.7.67%
WALMART INC. 5.71% 138.17 Delayed Quote.9.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03pEXPORT-IMPORT BANK : Status of End-Use Monitoring of Dual-Use Exports as of August 2020
PU
02:02pChina makes proposal to U.S. in concession to solve accounting dispute -Bloomberg
RE
01:57pU.S. inflation seen rising but still below target after speech by Fed's Powell
RE
01:55pIranian vessel loads with Venezuelan alumina, amid closer ties -sources
RE
01:48pU.S. CDC reports 178,998 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:47pU.S. CDC Reports 1,239 New Deaths Due To Coronavirus As Of Aug. 26
RE
01:44pWalmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok as CEO of social media app quits
RE
01:43pS&P 500 drifts near peak as tech losses weaken Fed-powered surge
RE
01:43pCanadian oil-producing province Alberta triples deficit estimate to C$24.2 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1XPENG : Chinese Tesla Rival to Raise $1.5 Billion in U.S. IPO -- Update
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
4SUNPOWER CORPORATION : SUNPOWER CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition o..
5AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group