The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 356.88 points, or 1.39%, to 25,409.76, the S&P 500 lost 24.7 points, or 0.83%, to 2,954.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.89 points, or 0.01%, to 8,567.37.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Chris Reese)