Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P 500 ends slightly higher after Fed gives mixed signals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 04:42pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended marginally higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve policymakers cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, as expected, but gave mixed signals about their next move.

With continued economic growth and strong hiring "the most likely outcomes," the Fed nevertheless cited "uncertainties" about the outlook and pledged to "act as appropriate" to sustain the expansion.

New projections showed policymakers at the median expected rates to stay within the new range through 2020, bad news for investors hoping for additional cuts to help blunt global economic fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.

Stocks sold off immediately after the Fed's announcement but rebounded during Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference. He told reporters the Fed was prepared to be "aggressive" if necessary.

"He did a very good job conveying the view that this was a mid-cycle adjustment, but that obviously the Fed is ready to act if it needs to do more," said Mike O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading.

The late-session rebound could be partly the result of short sellers covering their positions after the earlier dip, O'Rourke said.

Of the stock bounce, Cherry Lane Investments partner Rick Meckler said, "The bottom line is (Powell) didn't say anything that negative. You think about what he presented, it's status quo. People thought about it, they thought about the fact that rates are going lower, that normally is supportive for stocks."

Expectations of lower rates have supported Wall Street's rally this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 up almost 20% year to date and about 1% below its record high close in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13% to end at 27,147.08 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.03% to 3,006.73.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11% to 8,177.39.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors climbed, led by a 0.5% increase in the S&P utilities index <.SPLRCU> and a 0.4% rise in the financial index <.SPSY>.

The interest-rate sensitive S&P 500 banks index <.SPXBK> rose 0.7%.

The central bank also widened the gap between the interest it pays banks on excess reserves and the top of its policy rate range, a step taken to smooth out problems in money markets that prompted a market intervention by the New York Fed this week.

FedEx shares tumbled 12.9%, posting their deepest one-day percentage drop since the financial crisis after the company blamed U.S.-China trade tensions and a split with Amazon.com Inc for its dismal full-year profit forecast.

Roku slumped 13.7 after Comcast said it will offer its own streaming media set top box for free to its U.S. internet-only customers.

Beyond Meat dropped 3.9 after Restaurant Brands International Inc Tim Hortons cut the faux meat maker's burgers and sandwiches from its menu in most Canadian provinces, months after a nationwide roll-out at the breakfast chain.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.21-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.52-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 42 new highs and 38 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.7 billion shares, compared with the 6.9 billion-share average over the last 20 trading days.

(Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski, David Gregorio and Tom Brown)

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.28% 1817.46 Delayed Quote.21.34%
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.58% 46.94 Delayed Quote.37.06%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.13% 27147.08 Delayed Quote.16.07%
NASDAQ 100 0.00% 7888.556213 Delayed Quote.24.69%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.11% 8177.391593 Delayed Quote.23.23%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC -0.84% 73.33 Delayed Quote.41.40%
ROKU INC -13.71% 129.88 Delayed Quote.391.25%
S&P 500 0.03% 3006.73 Delayed Quote.19.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pPetroleum Installations, Massive and Numerous, Prove Difficult to Defend
DJ
05:13pUtilities Up After Fed Statement - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:13pCommunications Services Flat as Streaming Wars Move to Devices - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:12pTrump orders more Iran sanctions as Saudi displays attack evidence
RE
05:07pConsumer Cos Down After Fed Statement - Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:05pFed cuts interest rates, signals holding pattern for now
RE
05:05pFed cuts rates again, gives mixed signals for next move
RE
05:05pYemen's Houthis threaten to attack United Arab Emirates targets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
2TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4COBHAM PLC : Britain to investigate £4 billion U.S. takeover of defence firm Cobham
5TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group