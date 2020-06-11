S&P 500 falls 3% on new virus wave fears, Fed's cautious outlook

Log in
06/11/2020 | 11:19am EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

U.S. stocks extended losses on Thursday, with the S&P 500 on track for its sharpest percentage decline since April 1, as investors worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a grim economic forecast from the Federal Reserve.

At 11:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,052.92 points, or 3.90%, at 25,937.07, the S&P 500 was down 105.03 points, or 3.29%, at 3,085.11. The Nasdaq Composite was down 249.77 points, or 2.49%, at 9,770.57.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.80% 25998.79 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
NASDAQ 100 -1.89% 9916.606452 Delayed Quote.15.59%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.31% 9802.732196 Delayed Quote.11.68%
S&P 500 -3.18% 3092.3 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
