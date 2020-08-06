Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P 500 flat as Congress wrangles over stimulus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 01:13pm EDT
The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City

The S&P 500 treaded water on Thursday as investors awaited a new fiscal aid package to prop up the economy, with data showing a staggering 31.3 million Americans were receiving unemployment checks in mid-July.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq clinched a new record high in early trading. The benchmark S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow were about 2% and 8% away from their own peaks scaled in February.

Economic data released on Thursday painted a mixed picture as Labor Department numbers showed a first fall in jobless claims in three weeks, while a separate report showed a 54% surge in job cuts announced by employers in July.

The focus now shifts to July jobs report on Friday.

"The (stocks) treading water might be waiting for tomorrow's actual number... The other most important thing that's going on is the stimulus bill, and the lack of agreement between the White House and the Democratic party as to what the deal ought to include," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta.

Top congressional Democrats and White House officials will try again on Thursday to find a compromise on major issues including the size of a federal benefit for the unemployed as they work towards a relief legislation.

But Wall Street's main indexes are set for a second straight weekly gain, powered by heaps of fiscal and monetary stimulus and better-than-feared second-quarter earnings.

The corporate results season is now in its final stretch, with about 424 S&P 500 firms having reported so far. Earnings have been about 22.5% above analyst expectations, according to IBES Refinitiv data, the highest on record since 1994.

At 12:51 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 29.83 points, or 0.11%, at 27,231.35, the S&P 500 was down 0.94 points, or 0.03%, at 3,326.83.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 34.83 points, or 0.32%, at 11,033.23, supported by gains in Facebook Inc and Apple Inc .

Healthcare shares fell the most among major S&P sectors.

Among individual shares, Becton Dickinson and Co dropped 8.7% after posting quarterly revenue below estimates as delayed elective procedures during coronavirus-led lockdowns squeezed demand for some of its devices.

Western Digital sank 16.4% after the hard drive maker reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and forecast a soft current quarter.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co gained 2.9% after the drugmaker raised its annual profit forecast on hopes of a recovery in demand for its hospital-administered drugs.

ViacomCBS Inc jumped 3.8% after beating analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue due to high demand for streaming.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.16-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 21 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 133 new highs and three new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Uttaresh.V)

By Medha Singh and Ambar Warrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.93% 448.85 Delayed Quote.49.38%
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY -8.68% 258.62 Delayed Quote.4.21%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.13% 27234.42 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
FACEBOOK 5.41% 263.34 Delayed Quote.21.37%
NASDAQ 100 0.50% 11182.268266 Delayed Quote.27.39%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.32% 11034.164139 Delayed Quote.22.58%
S&P 500 0.08% 3330.57 Delayed Quote.3.00%
VIACOMCBS INC. 3.82% 28.81 Delayed Quote.-38.15%
WESTERN DIGITAL -16.56% 37.1 Delayed Quote.-29.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29pWORLD BANK : releases first comprehensive stock-taking of infrastructure services in Asia
PU
01:24pPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : Imran khan tweets
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14pTurkish Lira Hits Record Low, Spurring Expectations of Rate Rise -- 3rd Update
DJ
01:13pS&P 500 flat as Congress wrangles over stimulus
RE
01:10pCalPERS investment chief steps down at $400 billion pension fund
RE
01:09pTwo New Codes of Practice Published
PU
01:04pSTRAIGHTUP RESOURCES : Positive Results from Initial Examination of RLX North and RLX South Properties, Red Lake District, Ontario
PU
01:04pMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Telephone conversation between Prime Minister and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka H.E. Mahinda Rajapaksa
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits
4AXA : AXA : 2020-08-06-AXA-1H20 Earnings
5DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : 2020 AGM Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group