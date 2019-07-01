Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P 500 hits record high as trade optimism boosts techs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 10:43am EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Gains in technology stocks lifted the S&P 500 to a record high on Monday, powered by growing optimism around U.S.-China trade talks and a likely reprieve for Chinese telecoms company Huawei.

The benchmark index hit an intraday high of 2,977.93, surpassing its previous record high of 2,964.15 touched on June 21, as the truce agreed upon at the G20 summit boosted risk appetite.

"We're right back on track," U.S. President Donald Trump said after the world's two largest economies agreed to restart talks. Trump also offered concessions including no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], while China agreed to make unspecified new purchases of U.S. farm products.

Tech stocks <.SPLRCT>, which are Wall Street's top performers so far in 2019, jumped 1.80%, with heavyweight Apple Inc 2.9% gain providing the maximum support.

Chipmakers with a sizable revenue exposure to China jumped, fueling a 3.76% gain in the Philadelphia Semiconductor index <.SOX>. Huawei suppliers Intel Corp gained 1.4%, while Micron Technology Inc surged 6.1%.

"Any step toward a trade resolution, and it doesn't have to be a lot of progress - just a step, is viewed very positively by markets," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"And investors at this point are trying to focus on the positive in hopes that there will be some trade resolution down the line."

Stocks saw their steepest sell-off this year in May after a breakdown in the U.S.-China trade negotiations sparked concerns of a global economic slowdown.

However, expectations of a more accommodative Federal Reserve helped the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average post their best June performance in generations.

Despite the latest development in trade talks, traders are still expecting the Fed's next move will be an interest rate cut as soon as at its July 30-31 policy meeting.

At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 239.94 points, or 0.90%, at 26,839.90 and the S&P 500 was up 29.26 points, or 0.99%, at 2,971.02.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 116.02 points, or 1.45%, at 8,122.26. Shares of volatile favorites - Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, and Amazon.com Inc also helped boost the tech-heavy index.

A rise in oil prices lifted energy stocks <.SPNY> by 1.21%. OPEC and its allies looked set to extend supply cuts until at least the end of 2019 at their meeting in Vienna this week. [O/R]

Wynn Resorts Ltd, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd and Las Vegas Sands Corp jumped between 6% and 8.2% after gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau rose more than expected in June.

The demand for riskier assets halted a recent rally in safe-haven bet gold, with prices tumbling as much as 2%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.25-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.36-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 55 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 97 new highs and five new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Shreyashi Sanyal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.48% 1098.48 Delayed Quote.3.58%
AMAZON.COM 1.64% 1923.9812 Delayed Quote.25.83%
APPLE 2.61% 202.9635 Delayed Quote.25.50%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.68% 26774.25 Delayed Quote.14.03%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.81% 48.26 Delayed Quote.2.00%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 4.77% 61.9 Delayed Quote.13.53%
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR) 5.34% 22.9 Delayed Quote.23.27%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 5.47% 40.715 Delayed Quote.21.62%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.48% 135.92 Delayed Quote.31.73%
NASDAQ 100 1.44% 7780.005122 Delayed Quote.21.19%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.22% 8101.386192 Delayed Quote.20.66%
NETFLIX 1.65% 373.15 Delayed Quote.37.23%
S&P 500 0.86% 2966.13 Delayed Quote.17.35%
WYNN RESORTS 7.42% 133.3 Delayed Quote.25.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:11aGlobal warming targets at risk from energy plants' CO2 emissions
RE
11:08aEx-Barclays Euribor trader takes UK to European Court of Human Rights
RE
11:07aFactories faltered in June, trade truce fails to brighten outlook
RE
11:03aTAX POLICY CENTER : Can The Sanders Financial Transactions Tax Raise Trillions And Cut Speculation?
PU
10:59aAfter rocking first-half, 'misplaced pessimism' risks ending 2019 investor party
RE
10:58aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : calls for immediate review of RHI payments
PU
10:55aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/07/01 China, Bulgaria eye further cooperation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LATÉCOÈRE : Latecoere to examine Searchlight's $414 million bid offer
2Oil firms as OPEC+ poised to extend supply cut
3SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler to sell plant in Hamm to management
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : says Rome must pay fair compensation if it scraps concession
5OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About