The benchmark index surpassed its previous record high of 2,964.15 hit on June 21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 205.90 points, or 0.77%, at the open to 26,805.86. The S&P 500 opened higher by 29.65 points, or 1.01%, at 2,971.41.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 139.61 points, or 1.74%, to 8,145.85 at the opening bell.

