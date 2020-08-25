Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P 500 inches higher on trade, vaccine developments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 02:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A person wearing a face mask walks along Wall Street after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York City, New York

The S&P 500 edged higher on Tuesday, with a drop in Apple stock capping gains from positive developments in U.S.-China trade and fresh progress in the medical battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were up modestly, on track to close at record highs. But the Dow, which has yet to reclaim its February high, was firmly in the red.

"The market's struggling," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. "Investors are done with the earnings season and they're staring at the upcoming election wondering what's next."

"We're looking at a market that's richly valued that investors are starting to think about rebalancing a bit."

Apple Inc weighed heaviest on all three indexes, its stock retreating 1.6% days ahead of its 4-to-1 stock split.

That split, which will reduce Apple's weight in the Dow, prompted a reshuffle in the blue-chip industrial average, with Salesforce.com replacing Exxon Mobil Corp, Amgen Inc taking Pfizer Inc's spot, and Raytheon Technologies Corp ousted by Honeywell International Inc.

Salesforce.com, Amgen and Honeywell shares were up between about 3% and 5%.

Trade officials in Washington and Beijing reaffirmed their commitment to Phase One of a bilateral trade deal, but goodwill between the countries soured as China called a U.S. spy plane's flight through a no-fly zone a "naked provocation."

British drugmaker AstraZeneca has begun trials of its antibody-based drug for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, the latest development in a global race to combat the pandemic.

Later in the week the Kansas City Fed will convene its virtual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, with U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expected to speak.

On the economics front, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence index plunged to a 6-year low this month, while a report from the Commerce Department showed sales of new homes in July surged to a more than 13-1/2-year high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.58 points, or 0.45%, to 28,180.88, the S&P 500 gained 3.59 points, or 0.10%, to 3,434.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.43 points, or 0.36%, to 11,420.15.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, four were in positive territory, with communications services enjoying the largest percentage gain.

American Airlines Group Inc dropped 2.8% after announcing it would layoff 19,000 employees in October unless the government extends airline payroll aid.

Electronics chain Best Buy Inc beat analysts' second-quarter sales expectations but warned of a current quarter slowdown following the work-from-home demand surge. Its shares were off 4.6%.

Medtronic rose 2.8% after the medical device maker's quarterly profit beat consensus. The company said a revival in elective surgeries was boosting demand.

Salesforce.com is expected to post results after the bell.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.45-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.07-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 54 new highs and 22 new lows.

By Stephen Culp

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -3.09% 13.0133 Delayed Quote.-53.14%
AMGEN INC. 5.68% 249.315 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
APPLE INC. -1.54% 496.66 Delayed Quote.69.41%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.19% 8627 Delayed Quote.13.20%
BEST BUY CO., INC -4.46% 112.61 Delayed Quote.33.68%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.39% 28209.54 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -3.30% 40.83 Delayed Quote.-39.50%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 3.73% 165.17 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
MEDTRONIC PLC 2.74% 102.865 Delayed Quote.-11.74%
NASDAQ 100 0.58% 11703.654124 Delayed Quote.33.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.54% 11450.231135 Delayed Quote.26.83%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.57% 4797.55 End-of-day quote.13.57%
PFIZER, INC. -1.42% 38.29 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -2.07% 60.59 Delayed Quote.-29.94%
S&P 500 0.22% 3440.42 Delayed Quote.6.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:09pCash-strapped Caribbean recovers from deadly Storm Laura
RE
03:02pJ.Crew expects to emerge from bankruptcy early next month
RE
03:00pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.1 Million in CARES Act Funding to Capitalize Revolving Loan Fund to Help Small Businesses in Kansas Respond to Coronavirus
PU
02:49pNeed a visa to visit the U.S.? Expect much longer wait times, officials warn
RE
02:49pU.S. Finds Vietnam Manipulated Currency
DJ
02:37p15.8 million people watched first night of Republican National Convention
RE
02:35pREPUBLICAN PARTY : President Trump Is Making The World (And Space) Safe Again
PU
02:24pIsraeli delegation to fly to UAE on Monday with Kushner for talks, Netanyahu says
RE
02:24pOfficial israeli delegation to fly to abu dhabi on monday with top trump aides for talks with uae - statement from pm netanyahu's office
RE
02:23pTurkish finance minister says black sea gas find will set groundwork for energy companies botas, tpao to hold ipos in the future
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
3AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
4SEDANA MEDICAL AB (PUBL) : SEDANA MEDICAL AB : (publ), interim report Q2, 2020
5VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group