Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P 500 set to rise at open with eyes on stimulus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 08:56am EDT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the building prepares to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York

Wall Street was headed for a higher open on Wednesday with the S&P 500 crawling toward a record high as a sharp fall in U.S. oil stockpiles drove up prices, while investors remained on edge due to a stalemate over a new coronavirus relief bill.

Republicans and Democrats have been unable to arrive at a fifth aid bill with differences centering around issues such as unemployment benefits and aid to state and local governments.

The S&P 500 and Dow snapped seven days of gains on Tuesday after the benchmark index came within 0.15% of its closing record high, powered by historic fiscal and monetary stimulus and signs of a nascent economic recovery.

"The S&P 500 got very close (to a record high), and there might be some technical resistance at that level," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, about Tuesday's move.

"But it does look like this morning, there's enough upside momentum that markets could very well be past that when they open."

The benchmark index is set to open about 1% below its record high of 3,393.52 points. The Nasdaq was the first of the three major indexes to bounce back to an all-time high in June. The Dow is about 6% below its February peak.

With a better-than-feared second-quarter earnings season largely over, investors are preparing for the risk of a contested U.S. presidential election in the fall.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday picked Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were up 26.75 points, or 0.8%, to 3,356.75, below the record high of 3,379 notched on Tuesday.

Dow e-minis were up 291 points, or 1.05%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 87.75 points, or 0.81%.

Latest data showed U.S. Labor Department's Consumer Price Index rose 0.6% in July, similar to the prior month's gain and better than expectations of 0.3% rise.

Energy stocks Exxon Mobil Corp gained 1.6% and Occidental Petroleum Corp added 3% premarket.

Tesla Inc rose 6.8% as it announced a five-for-one stock split in an attempt to make its shares more accessible to employees and investors.

Drugmaker Moderna Inc surged about 11.2% after entering a deal with the United States to produce 100 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine for around $1.5 billion.

By Medha Singh

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.38% 27686.91 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.03% 44.97 Delayed Quote.-35.55%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.77% 45.34 Delayed Quote.-31.89%
MODERNA, INC. -4.22% 68.97 Delayed Quote.252.61%
NASDAQ 100 -1.89% 10876.079515 Delayed Quote.24.54%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.69% 10782.822689 Delayed Quote.20.18%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -8.01% 15.16 Delayed Quote.-63.21%
S&P 500 -0.80% 3333.69 Delayed Quote.3.19%
TESLA, INC. -3.11% 1374.39 Delayed Quote.228.54%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 3.43% 34.96 Delayed Quote.-26.49%
WTI 2.20% 42.49 Delayed Quote.-31.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:08aJuly Consumer Prices Rise Amid Increased Demand for a Range of Goods, Services
DJ
09:03aMicrosoft prices its dual-screen Android phone at $1,399, will arrive Sept 10
RE
09:00aSwiss government says masks will have to be worn during flights from august 15
RE
09:00aSwiss government says it will re-allow events for more than 1,000 people from october 1
RE
08:56aS&P 500 set to rise at open with eyes on stimulus
RE
08:52aOPEC trims 2020 oil demand, sees virus fears weighing on prices
RE
08:47aAlchemy Resources Limited - Placement and Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
AQ
08:43aCHANCELLERY OF PRIME MINISTER OF REPUBLIC : Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at briefing with government members on the situation in Belarus
PU
08:38aBrazil Retail Sales Rose in June as Some Quarantine Measures Relaxed
DJ
08:34aFor the art collector with everything, the $1.5 million COVID mask
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
3EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : reports first half-year 2020 results and corporate updates
4M&G PLC : M&G : half year 2020 results
5JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group