S&P Consultants : Prepares to Fill Exploding Need for Cerner-Related Support Nation-Wide

A fast-growing base of healthcare organizations adopting Cerner
solutions combined with a shortage of experienced implementation staff
from HIT vendors is setting the stage for exponential growth for
companies like S&P Consultants who focus on providing objective and
practical assistance.
To meet growth goals that S&P's CEO Andrew Splitz characterizes as being
"nearly ten-fold," the company is bolstering its internal operations
leadership with the objective of optimizing workflows and streamlining
administrative duties for their roster of veteran consultants.
The recent hiring of Kim Tombragel, a well-known fixture in healthcare
operations and cross-industry expert in operations, represents a
significant investment for S&P in bringing its internal systems on par
with their team's documented success in healthcare services and
consulting.
"Bringing Kim in as our new VP of Operations is really setting the stage
for S&P's next phase of maturation and some serious growth," says Steve
Pratt, one of S&P's founding partners. "Already he has made a huge
impact, putting processes in place for our team to prioritize new
business opportunities, streamline our documentation, and evolve our
internal systems so that we're ready to accommodate what promises to be
an exponential increase in activity over the next several years. We're
committed to maintaining our reputation for above-and-beyond service,
and Kim's leadership will help keep our people client-focused and
engaged as we dramatically expand our team."
Before joining S&P Consultants, Tombragel was at Leidos Health (formerly
SAIC) in a variety of roles including Sr. Director of Consulting
Solutions, VP Sales, and Managing Director. There, he oversaw major
projects such as the roll-out of a next-gen EHR solution for the 1400+
providers of the Adventist Health System. At INTEGRIS Health—a
pioneering Cerner customer—Tombragel held a variety of IT roles,
culminating in serving as their Director of Clinical Applications.
"S&P has undergone tremendous change in the last five years," explains
CEO Splitz. "We've moved from a single business line to four areas of
expertise, now including one of the fastest-growing specialties in HIT
consulting, Clinically-Driven Revenue Cycle. Kim and his team will be
working with our Chief Strategy Officer, Zach Johnson and our Vice
President of Consulting, Steve Pace to support S&P's consultants as we
take our business to the next level—in both scale and capabilities.
What's more, we believe the enhancements to our employees' experience
will be a competitive advantage as we continue to attract top-level
talent and deliver above-and-beyond service to our growing client base."
About S&P Consultants:
S&P Consultants enjoys a 20-year
reputation for “doing the right thing” in healthcare IT, facilitating
realistic interactions among all parties in HIS implementations. Their
InTegritySM approach provides a solid “genetic
roadmap” and adaptive framework to organizations looking to assure the
success of complex projects.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005990/en/