S&P Consultants : Prepares to Fill Exploding Need for Cerner-Related Support Nation-Wide

Addition of operations pro Kim Tombragel signals expansive agenda

A fast-growing base of healthcare organizations adopting Cerner solutions combined with a shortage of experienced implementation staff from HIT vendors is setting the stage for exponential growth for companies like S&P Consultants who focus on providing objective and practical assistance.

To meet growth goals that S&P's CEO Andrew Splitz characterizes as being "nearly ten-fold," the company is bolstering its internal operations leadership with the objective of optimizing workflows and streamlining administrative duties for their roster of veteran consultants.

The recent hiring of Kim Tombragel, a well-known fixture in healthcare operations and cross-industry expert in operations, represents a significant investment for S&P in bringing its internal systems on par with their team's documented success in healthcare services and consulting.

"Bringing Kim in as our new VP of Operations is really setting the stage for S&P's next phase of maturation and some serious growth," says Steve Pratt, one of S&P's founding partners. "Already he has made a huge impact, putting processes in place for our team to prioritize new business opportunities, streamline our documentation, and evolve our internal systems so that we're ready to accommodate what promises to be an exponential increase in activity over the next several years. We're committed to maintaining our reputation for above-and-beyond service, and Kim's leadership will help keep our people client-focused and engaged as we dramatically expand our team."

Before joining S&P Consultants, Tombragel was at Leidos Health (formerly SAIC) in a variety of roles including Sr. Director of Consulting Solutions, VP Sales, and Managing Director. There, he oversaw major projects such as the roll-out of a next-gen EHR solution for the 1400+ providers of the Adventist Health System. At INTEGRIS Health—a pioneering Cerner customer—Tombragel held a variety of IT roles, culminating in serving as their Director of Clinical Applications.

"S&P has undergone tremendous change in the last five years," explains CEO Splitz. "We've moved from a single business line to four areas of expertise, now including one of the fastest-growing specialties in HIT consulting, Clinically-Driven Revenue Cycle. Kim and his team will be working with our Chief Strategy Officer, Zach Johnson and our Vice President of Consulting, Steve Pace to support S&P's consultants as we take our business to the next level—in both scale and capabilities. What's more, we believe the enhancements to our employees' experience will be a competitive advantage as we continue to attract top-level talent and deliver above-and-beyond service to our growing client base."

About S&P Consultants:

S&P Consultants enjoys a 20-year reputation for “doing the right thing” in healthcare IT, facilitating realistic interactions among all parties in HIS implementations. Their InTegritySM approach provides a solid “genetic roadmap” and adaptive framework to organizations looking to assure the success of complex projects.

