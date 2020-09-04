Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P, Dow futures bounce after tech selloff, focus shifts to jobs report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 06:46am EDT
The front facade of the of the NYSE is seen in New York

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow indexes bounced on Friday after Wall Street's worst session since June, with attention turning to the crucial jobs report that is likely to show a faltering recovery in the labor market.

The Labor Department's report is expected to show 1.40 million U.S. jobs created last month, down from 1.76 million in July, as the government's coronavirus aid ran out and companies from transportation to industrials announced layoffs or furloughs.

The data, expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), could add pressure on the White House and Congress to restart stalled negotiations over the next coronavirus relief package.

After climbing to record highs on the back of historic stimulus and a rally in technology stocks, the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq suffered their worst day in nearly three months on Friday as investors booked gains.

At 6:18 a.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 26 points, or 0.22%. Dow e-minis were up 181 points, or 0.64%, and S&P 500 e-minis were up 15.25 points, or 0.44%.

Apple Inc , Microsoft Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Tesla Inc, which bore the brunt of Thursday's losses, were flat to marginally lower in early premarket trading.

Shares of rate-sensitive bank stocks including Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co rose between 1.3% and 1.8% as the benchmark 10-year yield bounced off of a near four-week low. [US/]

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -4.63% 3368 Delayed Quote.82.27%
APPLE INC. -8.01% 120.88 Delayed Quote.64.66%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.38% 25.66 Delayed Quote.-27.14%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.87% 51.5 Delayed Quote.-35.54%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.78% 28292.73 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.31% 101.33 Delayed Quote.-27.08%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -6.19% 217.3 Delayed Quote.46.89%
NASDAQ 100 -5.23% 11771.365283 Delayed Quote.42.22%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.96% 11458.101439 Delayed Quote.27.70%
S&P 500 -3.51% 3455.06 Delayed Quote.10.84%
TESLA, INC. -9.02% 407 Delayed Quote.386.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
06:46aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P, Dow futures bounce after tech selloff, focus shifts to jobs report
RE
06:09aWall Street Week Ahead: U.S. stock market surge may run into scary September
RE
05:35aStock Futures Signal Muted Rebound After Tech Selloff
DJ
05:11aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 reverses losses, miners and financials lead turnaround
RE
05:07aGlobal Markets Stabilize After Thursday's Declines
DJ
03:48aGlobal Markets Follow U.S. Stocks Lower
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
3CAIXABANK, S.A. : Caixabank, Bankia in talks to create Spain's biggest lender
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Scraps El Salvador Sale to America Movil on Regulatory Concerns
5CIENA CORPORATION : CIENA CORP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group