Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

S&P, Dow move lower as trade worries weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 09:19pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials moved lower on Thursday as trade-sensitive stocks were hit by a fresh round of tariffs in the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China.

Despite ongoing talks, the two countries imposed tariffs on $16 billion worth of each other's goods.

Shares of industrial giants Caterpillar Inc and Boeing Co, which have been bellwethers of trade sentiment, were among the biggest drags on the Dow. Caterpillar shares fell 1.8 percent, and Boeing shares fell 0.5 percent.

The potential political fallout from the legal woes of two former advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump also weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nasdaq, however, edged upward as technology stocks posted gains. Within the S&P 500, the technology sector <.SPLRCT> was the biggest gainer, rising 0.5 percent.

"The two issues hitting the market today are the China tariffs issue and a mild reaction to the Trump issue," said Jim Awad, senior managing director at Hartland & Co in New York. "For now, they're causing a mild headache, but it's not a migraine."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.84 points, or 0.22 percent, to 25,676.76, the S&P 500 lost 1.94 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,859.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.49 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,897.59.

The energy index <.SPNY> fell 0.6 percent and the materials index <.SPLRCM> declined 0.7 percent, the biggest percentage drops among the S&P's major sectors, as prices of crude oil and metals declined due to trade war worries.

Data from the U.S. Labor Department indicated the labor market was holding firm despite trade tensions as jobless claims fell for the third straight week.

Investors said they were keeping a close eye on the meeting of U.S. central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak on Friday. His speech will be watched for clues on monetary policy after minutes from the most recent meeting indicated that the Fed would raise interest rates soon.

Shares of U.S. meat producers Hormel Foods Co and Sanderson Farms Inc fell after both companies attributed their underwhelming quarterly results to Chinese tariffs, which they said have led to domestic oversupply and lower prices. Hormel shares were last down 3.1 percent, and Sanderson Farms share were last trading 1.9 percent lower.

Shares of Victoria's Secret owner L Brands touched their lowest levels since March 2011 after the retailer cut its full-year profit forecast. L Brands shares were last down 11.5 percent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.93-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.33-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 131 new highs and 29 new lows.

(Reporting by April Joyner; additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)

By April Joyner
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.73% 347.4299 Delayed Quote.19.96%
CATERPILLAR -1.97% 136.8 Delayed Quote.-11.16%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.27% 25661.69 Delayed Quote.4.46%
HORMEL FOODS -3.22% 37.22 Delayed Quote.5.69%
L BRANDS -11.79% 28.125 Delayed Quote.-46.01%
NASDAQ 100 -0.01% 7421.4697 Delayed Quote.15.65%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.02% 7885.6639 Delayed Quote.13.85%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2861.82 Real-time Quote.7.08%
SANDERSON FARMS, INC. -0.59% 106.34 Delayed Quote.-25.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P, Dow move lower as trade worries weigh
RE
08:42pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Pressured With Most S&P 500 Sectors Lower
DJ
06:51pEUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Stock Benchmark Ends Lower, But Ryanair Has Best Day Since October
DJ
06:47pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE cautiously down, trade fears weigh
RE
06:43pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drift Lower as Trade Talks Begin
DJ
06:09pEUROPE : European shares gradually abandon gains, trade angst dent autos
RE
05:59pLONDON MARKETS: U.K.'s FTSE 100 Finishes Lower As 'no-deal Brexit' Details Hit
DJ
04:40pTSX slips as gold miners weigh
RE
04:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drift as Trade Talks Begin
DJ
03:00pWall St's sector shakeup will let more tech stocks shine
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Alibaba revenue beats, but investments prolong margin squeeze
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
4COPPER : Oil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade row escalates
5AMBU : AMBU A/S: Interim report Q3 2017/18

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.