Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P Futures Rise; Global Stocks Mixed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 12:03am EDT

By Frances Yoon

U.S. stock futures rose, while international markets were mixed, as investors continued to weigh the prospects for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

In Wednesday morning trading in Hong Kong, E-mini S&P 500 futures were up 0.6%, suggesting U.S. stocks could open higher Wednesday. On Tuesday, doubts about a potential coronavirus vaccine helped drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 down 1.6% and 1%, respectively.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Korea's Kospi rose 0.7% and 0.1% respectively. That put both on course for their fourth straight day of gains.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and the Shanghai Composite were little changed to marginally lower, with the Shanghai index declining 0.3%.

David Chao, global market strategist for Asia Pacific ex-Japan at Invesco, said foreign and institutional funds--detecting more signs that economies in North Asia are slowly returning to normal--have recently started reallocating investments back into Asia, and particularly China.

Mr. Chao said valuations of Asia shares are also lower than those of developed-market peers, adding to investor incentives to buy the region's stocks. "Equities are expensive in developed markets like the U.S., and they're not yet out of the woods with the coronavirus," he said.

But Mr. Chao warned that escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, coupled with economic weakness in developed countries, could weigh on stock performances globally.

He said U.S. stocks could be volatile in the months ahead, as investors become less optimistic about a V-shaped recovery. "It feels like the calm before the summer storm," he added.

In the energy markets, West Texas Intermediate futures, the main gauge for U.S. crude oil prices, rose 1.7% to $32.36 a barrel.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 0.02 percentage point to 0.695%.

Write to Frances Yoon at frances.yoon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
51JOB, INC. 2.10% 63.27 Delayed Quote.-25.48%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.59% 24206.86 Delayed Quote.-13.81%
HANG SENG 1.89% 24388.9 Real-time Quote.-13.48%
INVESCO LTD. -0.69% 7.24 Delayed Quote.-59.73%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 2.20% 1979.88 Real-time Quote.-9.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.51% 34.94 Delayed Quote.-49.30%
NASDAQ 100 -0.36% 9298.544471 Delayed Quote.6.86%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.54% 9185.104226 Delayed Quote.2.92%
NIKKEI 225 1.49% 20433.45 Real-time Quote.-14.89%
S&P 500 -1.05% 2922.94 Delayed Quote.-9.53%
S&P/ASX 200 0.42% 5573.2 Real-time Quote.-18.31%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.43% 3455.08 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.32% 3484.37 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
WTI 1.65% 32.127 Delayed Quote.-50.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
12:03aS&P Futures Rise; Global Stocks Mixed
DJ
05/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Lower After Late Drop
DJ
05/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Lower After Sharp Rally
DJ
05/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver After Sharp Rally
DJ
05/19EUROPE : Banks, telecoms drag European stocks lower after recent rally
RE
05/19EUROPE : Banks, telecoms drag European stocks lower after recent rally
RE
05/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver After Sharp Rally
DJ
05/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nasdaq could tighten regulations, Mayers switches from Disney to TikTok
05/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drift Lower After Monday's Sharp Rally
DJ
05/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drift Lower After Monday's Sharp Rally
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : China drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany
3FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares fall after report Avigan not showing clear efficacy in some ..
4MODERNA, INC. : Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : sees double-digit wealth asset growth in Asia by 2023
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group