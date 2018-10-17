Log in
S&P Global Ratings Affirms Sammons Financial Group’s A+ Rating

10/17/2018 | 08:01am CEST

Reporting strong capital and earnings, business risk profile and financial risk profile

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the A+ (strong) financial strength rating for Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) and its member companies, Midland National® Life Insurance Company and North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®, and maintained its stable outlook for the companies.

"The S&P Global Ratings rating is a strong indicator of our commitment to fulfill our financial obligations," said Esfand Dinshaw, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Sammons Financial Group. "We expect that the reaffirmation will reiterate to our policyowners that we value stability and creating long-term value for them."

The S&P Global Ratings rating was based on SFG and its’ member companies’ favorable operating performance relative to peers, very strong capital and earnings, and adequate financial flexibility. In a report issued by S&P Global Ratings, the rating agency noted SFG’s strong business risk profile (BRP) and very strong financial risk profile (FRP).

S&P Global Ratings is the world’s leading provider of credit ratings. The Insurer Financial Strength Rating uses a scale of 22 categories ranging from AAA (extremely strong) to R (regulatory supervision). The A+ rating was affirmed for Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. and its member companies, Midland National Life Insurance Company and North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®, on Sept. 10, 2018.

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. 

The member companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG), are here to help families and businesses protect their future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, SFG is a group of privately-owned financial companies, including several of the most enduring and stable companies in our industry. SFG’s member companies, Midland National Life Insurance Company®North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®, and Sammons Institutional GroupSM offer some of today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every MomentSM.

PR-54-10-18

Contact: John Myers
Associate Vice President
Corporate Communications
jmyers@sfgmembers.com

SFG Logo Color JPEG-2.jpg


