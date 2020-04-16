Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P, Nasdaq Close Higher, Dow Industrials Finish Near Flat After Jobless Claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 04:19pm EDT

By Caitlin Ostroff, Akane Otani and Joanne Chiu

U.S. stocks finished higher Thursday despite data showing another spike in the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 29 points, or 0.1%, as of the 4 p.m. ET close of markets. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite added nearly 1.7%.

More than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March, Labor Department data released Thursday showed. The data, alongside other reports showing new-home construction slumping, have made it clear the U.S. economy is under increasing strain as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

One question investors and analysts are asking is how deeply American consumers, who have been the backbone of the economy in recent years, will be affected by the broad shutdowns of business across the country.

"The unemployment rate will shoot up to double digits, but we also know that there are stimulus checks," said Salman Ahmed, chief investment strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

Until there is more clarity about how much the pandemic will ultimately dent economic activity, analysts say markets are likely to remain volatile.

Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.6% Thursday after the bank reported a 30% drop in profit. Banks have been among the first to report first-quarter earnings and have posted large declines for the period, with JPMorgan seeing a 69% drop in profit and Wells Fargo reporting an 89% drop.

Shares of asset-management giant BlackRock rose 2.2% despite the firm reporting declines in profit and funds under management.

Meanwhile, technology stocks continued a recent streak of relative outperformance, with online pet supplies retailer Chewy rising 0.8%.

Elsewhere, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.6%, logging its sixth gain of the past seven trading days. Major equity benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong closed lower.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have passed 2.06 million globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with the U.S. accounting for about a third of those. The global death toll exceeded 137,000.

"The initial shock phase is behind us," said Stefan Hofer, chief investment strategist at LGT Bank Asia. But as hard data emerges on the economic impact of lockdowns, "the market will still react to that negatively."

President Trump has said he would offer guidelines to states and local authorities on how to reopen the economy by easing some of the current restrictions on social and business activity. Finance executives told Mr. Trump that his administration needed to dramatically increase the availability of coronavirus testing before the public would be confident enough to return to work and restaurants, or to shop, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Ultimately, some analysts are hopeful that markets will be able to stage a rebound once lockdown measures help contain the spread of the coronavirus and economic activity resumes.

"We're looking for a 20% decline in earnings for the S&P this year, but we're going to see a snap back next year," especially once U.S. consumer activity recovers, said Patrick Spencer, vice chairman of equities at Baird. "We're at the first stages of a major rotation into stocks."

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com, Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com and Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.14% 23537.68 Delayed Quote.-16.08%
NASDAQ 100 1.93% 8757.83155 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.66% 8532.362524 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
S&P 500 0.58% 2799.55 Delayed Quote.-13.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
04:19pS&P, Nasdaq Close Higher, Dow Industrials Finish Near Flat After Jobless Claims
DJ
01:27pEUROPE : European shares end higher on hopes of pandemic plateauing
RE
12:59pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100 as Britons brace for extended lockdown
RE
12:59pDow Industrials Drop After Jobless Claims Hold Near Record Highs
DJ
11:15aDow Industrials Drop After Jobless Claims Hold Near Record Highs
DJ
10:46aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop After Jobless Claims Hold Near Record Highs
DJ
10:40aCorrection to 'U.S. Stock Futures Tick Higher"
DJ
10:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver After Jobless Claims Hold Near Record Highs
DJ
09:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Higher After Jobless Claims Hold Near Record Highs
DJ
09:28aTODAY ON WALL STREET: Trump to unveil guidelines for reopening the U.S.
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
2BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group