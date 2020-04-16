S&P, Nasdaq Close Higher, Dow Industrials Finish Near Flat After Jobless Claims

By Caitlin Ostroff, Akane Otani and Joanne Chiu

U.S. stocks finished higher Thursday despite data showing another spike in the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 29 points, or 0.1%, as of the 4 p.m. ET close of markets. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite added nearly 1.7%.

More than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March, Labor Department data released Thursday showed. The data, alongside other reports showing new-home construction slumping, have made it clear the U.S. economy is under increasing strain as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

One question investors and analysts are asking is how deeply American consumers, who have been the backbone of the economy in recent years, will be affected by the broad shutdowns of business across the country.

"The unemployment rate will shoot up to double digits, but we also know that there are stimulus checks," said Salman Ahmed, chief investment strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

Until there is more clarity about how much the pandemic will ultimately dent economic activity, analysts say markets are likely to remain volatile.

Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.6% Thursday after the bank reported a 30% drop in profit. Banks have been among the first to report first-quarter earnings and have posted large declines for the period, with JPMorgan seeing a 69% drop in profit and Wells Fargo reporting an 89% drop.

Shares of asset-management giant BlackRock rose 2.2% despite the firm reporting declines in profit and funds under management.

Meanwhile, technology stocks continued a recent streak of relative outperformance, with online pet supplies retailer Chewy rising 0.8%.

Elsewhere, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.6%, logging its sixth gain of the past seven trading days. Major equity benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong closed lower.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have passed 2.06 million globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with the U.S. accounting for about a third of those. The global death toll exceeded 137,000.

"The initial shock phase is behind us," said Stefan Hofer, chief investment strategist at LGT Bank Asia. But as hard data emerges on the economic impact of lockdowns, "the market will still react to that negatively."

President Trump has said he would offer guidelines to states and local authorities on how to reopen the economy by easing some of the current restrictions on social and business activity. Finance executives told Mr. Trump that his administration needed to dramatically increase the availability of coronavirus testing before the public would be confident enough to return to work and restaurants, or to shop, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Ultimately, some analysts are hopeful that markets will be able to stage a rebound once lockdown measures help contain the spread of the coronavirus and economic activity resumes.

"We're looking for a 20% decline in earnings for the S&P this year, but we're going to see a snap back next year," especially once U.S. consumer activity recovers, said Patrick Spencer, vice chairman of equities at Baird. "We're at the first stages of a major rotation into stocks."

