Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

S&P, Nasdaq boosted by Facebook results; eyes on trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 10:31am EST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq got a boost from Facebook Inc's stellar earnings on Thursday, while the Dow was weighed down by a bunch of disappointing quarterly results as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S.-China trade talks.

Wall Street surged on Thursday after the U.S. central bank said it would be patient in raising rates further this year, reassuring investors concerned about tighter financial conditions crimping economic growth.

The Fed's dovish tone, along with heartening results from tech companies including Apple Inc and Facebook set the main U.S. indexes on track for their best month in about three years.

Facebook jumped 13 percent after its quarterly profit topped analysts' estimates, showing that digital advertisers were still flocking to spend money on the service even after a series of high profile embarrassments.

The communications services sector gained 3.45 percent, while other FAANG members — Amazon.com Inc, Apple, Netflix Inc and Alphabet Inc — gained between 0.6 percent and 1.8 percent.

General Electric Co soared 17 percent after the industrial conglomerate beat estimates for sales and cash flow in the fourth quarter.

"Right now we have positive earnings, positive economy and a positive Fed, but the only missing piece of the puzzle is trade," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"It seems as if most of the fears have been taken away except for trade, which is holding back markets. It's still a wait-and-see approach."

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about high-level trade talks with Chinese officials in Washington but said no final deal would be made until he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the near future.

The two countries opened a pivotal round of talks on Wednesday aimed at bridging deep differences over China's intellectual property and technology transfer practices and easing a months-long tariff war.

Fourth-quarter earnings reports have largely exceeded market expectations so far, helping U.S. stocks recover from a December selloff that was fueled by concerns about trade disputes, rising interest rates and fears of diminishing corporate profits.

At 10:17 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 109.08 points, or 0.44 percent, at 24,905.78, the S&P 500 was up 9.92 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,690.97 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 67.90 points, or 0.95 percent, at 7,250.98.

DowDuPont Inc fell 7.7 percent, leading decliners on the blue-chip Dow, after the chemical maker's revenue fell short of expectations. The S&P materials sector dropped 2.12 percent.

Microsoft Corp declined 2.6 percent as its Azure cloud computing sales grew at a slower pace than a year earlier, although its quarterly results and forecast topped Wall Street estimates.

Intel Corp slipped 2 percent after the chipmaker named interim Chief Executive Officer Robert Swan to the role on a permanent basis.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.08-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.75-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 12 new lows.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Sruthi Shankar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.14% 24967.06 Delayed Quote.7.23%
NASDAQ 100 1.45% 6902.9695 Delayed Quote.4.78%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.31% 7274.7899 Delayed Quote.5.92%
S&P 500 0.68% 2698.16 Delayed Quote.6.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:31aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P, Nasdaq boosted by Facebook results; eyes on trade talks
RE
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Surge of inflows into Momentum Large & Mid Cap Stocks
TI
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Health Care Large & Mid Cap Stocks suffer from notable outflows
TI
10:13aPrecious metal miners prop up TSX
RE
10:13aFed’s patient stance boosts technological values
10:10aDow Industrials Fall in Early Trading
DJ
10:01aFriendly Fed fires world stocks to best January on record
RE
09:45aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle For Altitude The Day After Fed's Dovish Surprise
DJ
09:23aLONDON MARKETS: London's FTSE 100 Higher After Updates From Shell, BT And Diaegeo
DJ
09:20aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Set For Best Monthly Return In Two Years, But Weak Data Weighs On Final Session Of January
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : General Electric sales top Wall Street estimates, shares rally
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Is Dented By Chip Shortage
4SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic significantly increased sales and earnings in fiscal year 2018
5RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : BHP and Rio Tinto endorse Uluru Statement from the Heart

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.