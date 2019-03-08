S&P Standard & Poor's : ADYEN N.V SET TO JOIN S&P EUROPE 350

Log in
ADYEN N.V SET TO JOIN S&P EUROPE 350

03/08/2019 | 12:45pm EST

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

ADYEN N.V SET TO JOIN S&P EUROPE 350

AMSTERDAM, MARCH 08, 2019: S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P Europe 350 and the S&P Euro Indices effective at the open of Monday, March 18th, 2019:

  • Adyen N.V (XAMS: ADYEN) will be added to the S&P Europe 350 and S&P Euro Indices.

  • Gemalto N.V (XAMS: GTO) will be removed from the S&P Europe 350 and S&P Euro Indices.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices index_services@spglobal.com

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

Disclaimer

S&P - Standard & Poor's published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 17:44:06 UTC
