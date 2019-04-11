Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P Standard & Poor's : Changes to the S&P/TSX 60 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Canopy Growth Set to Join S&P/TSX 60

Toronto, April 11, 2019: Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) will replace Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) in the S&P/TSX 60 Index effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, April 18. Concurrent with the replacement, Goldcorp will be dropped from the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE:NEM) is acquiring Goldcorp in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Canopy Growth engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis, headquartered in Smiths Falls, ON.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX - April 18, 2019

COMPANY

ADDED

Canopy Growth

DELETED

Goldcorp

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX - April 18, 2019

COMPANY

DELETED

Goldcorp

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visitwww.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee New York, USA

(+1) 212 438 3907 david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries spdji_communications@spglobal.com

PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

S&P - Standard & Poor's published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 21:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:38pSHELLEY MOORE CAPITO : Capito, Colleagues Reintroduce Legislation to Remove Unnecessary Restrictions on LNG Exports
PU
06:38pNEW RELEASE : Tor 0.4.0.4-rc
PU
06:35pIn IPO, Uber reveals 91 million users but slowing growth
RE
06:27pJapan should rely on spending, rather than on BOJ, to battle slowdown - IMF
RE
06:18pIMF chief Lagarde says Brexit delay avoids 'terrible outcome'
RE
06:13pSPEECH BY EUROPEAN COMMISSIONER VERA JOUROVÁ ON THE EU-US DIGITAL COOPERATION : a common response to tech challenges at the Brookings Institute
PU
06:08pEXIM EXPORT IMPORT BANK OF UNITED STATES : Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Angola's Ministry of Finance
PU
06:08pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/04/12 China, Slovakia agree to further cooperation, ties
PU
06:08p2019/04/12 PREMIER LI : China willing to import more agricultural products from Albania
PU
05:58pECLAC LOWERS ITS ECONOMIC GROWTH ESTIMATES FOR LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN : GDP Will Increase 1.3% in 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1In IPO, Uber reveals 91 million users but slowing growth
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO says 737 MAX software update working as designed
3DOLLARAMA INC : DOLLARAMA : Sale of shares by Dollarama insider
4CALAMP CORP. : CALAMP : Federal Circuit Court vacates award against CalAmp; remands case to District Court
5ACROW MISR : ACROW MISR : FRA approves ACRO's capital-hike disclosure report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About