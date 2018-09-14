Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P Standard & Poor's : Dow Jones Indices Announces Final Rebalancing Results for the /BMV IPC Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 11:33pm CEST

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Final Rebalancing Results for the S&P/BMV IPC Index

MEXICO CITY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2018: S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") today announces the final semi-annual rebalancing results for the S&P/BMV IPC Index. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 24, 2018.

Ticker

Company Name

Action

GCC *

Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV

ADDED

LAB B

Genomma Lab Internacional SA de CV

ADDED

BBAJIO O

Banco del Bajio, S.A.

ADDED

NEMAK A

Nemak S.A.B. de C.V.

DELETED

GCARSO A1

Grupo Carso SAB de CV

DELETED

VOLAR A

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.

DELETED

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices index_services@spglobal.com

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

Disclaimer

S&P - Standard & Poor's published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 21:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/14G20 trade ministers say need for WTO reform 'urgent'
RE
09/14HYPERCHAIN CAPITAL : Launches HyperBlocks Pro Staking Service
BU
09/14S&P STANDARD & POOR'S : Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the Colombia Select Index
PU
09/14Dollar Rises as Consumer Sentiment Gains Momentum
DJ
09/14IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Completes Visit to Central African Republic
PU
09/14S&P STANDARD & POOR'S : Dow Jones Indices Announces Final Rebalancing Results for the /BMV IPC Index
PU
09/14PIH HEALTH HOSPITAL : Ovarian Cancer Symptoms & Lowering Your Risk
PU
09/14UN UNITED NATIONS : New Technologies Should Steer Globalization in Sustainable Direction that Protects Vulnerable, Secretary-General Tells ASEAN-World Economic Forum
PU
09/14BUREAU OF RECLAMATION : Federal agencies release environmental documents for the Snow Lake Water Control Structure
PU
09/14Oil mixed as China tariff talk scotches early rally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MILLROCK RESOURCES : MILLROCK RESOURCES : Announces Cancelation of Agreement on Lithium Brine Project, New Mex..
2OPKO HEALTH INC. : OPKO HEALTH INC. : IMPORTANT INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Inves..
3OPKO HEALTH, INC. Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsui..
4CITY OFFICE REIT INC : CITY OFFICE REIT : Announces Dividends for Third Quarter 2018
5NORTHSTAR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, LLC : Announces Appointment of Stephen Merrick as President and Chief Execu..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.