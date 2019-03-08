Log in
S&P Standard & Poor's : Dow Jones Indices Announces March 2019 Quarterly Rebalance of the /NZX Indices

03/08/2019 | 12:04am EST

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces March 2019 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/NZX Indices

SYDNEY, MARCH 8, 2019: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/NZX indices, effective at the open of trading on March 18, 2019 as a result of the March quarterly review.

S&P/NZX 10 Index - No change.

S&P/NZX 20 Index - No change.

S&P/NZX 50 & S&P/NZX 50 Portfolio Index - No change.

S&P/NZX MidCap Index - No change.

S&P/NZX All Index - Effective at the Open on March 18, 2019

Action

Code

Company

Addition

TRU

TruScreen Limited

Addition

JLG

Just Life Group

Addition

AFC

AFC Group Holdings Limited

S&P/NZX SmallCap Index - Effective at the Open on March 18, 2019

Action

Code

Company

Addition

TRU

TruScreen Limited

Addition

JLG

Just Life Group

Addition

AFC

AFC Group Holdings Limited

S&P/NZAX All - No change.

S&P/NZX Morrison - No change.

S&P/NZX Primary Sector Equity Index - No Change.

S&P/NZX Primary Sector Equity Investable Index - No Change.

S&P/NZX Real Estate Select Index - No change.

Any changes to constituent share data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client FTP accounts after market close today.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices index_services@spglobal.com

Disclaimer

S&P - Standard & Poor's published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 05:03:09 UTC
