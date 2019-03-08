S&P Standard & Poor's : Dow Jones Indices Announces March 2019 Quarterly Rebalance of the /NZX Indices

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces March 2019 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/NZX Indices

SYDNEY, MARCH 8, 2019: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/NZX indices, effective at the open of trading on March 18, 2019 as a result of the March quarterly review.

S&P/NZX 10 Index - No change.

S&P/NZX 20 Index - No change.

S&P/NZX 50 & S&P/NZX 50 Portfolio Index - No change.

S&P/NZX MidCap Index - No change.

S&P/NZX All Index - Effective at the Open on March 18, 2019 Action Code Company Addition TRU TruScreen Limited Addition JLG Just Life Group Addition AFC AFC Group Holdings Limited

S&P/NZX SmallCap Index - Effective at the Open on March 18, 2019 Action Code Company Addition TRU TruScreen Limited Addition JLG Just Life Group Addition AFC AFC Group Holdings Limited

S&P/NZAX All - No change.

S&P/NZX Morrison - No change.

S&P/NZX Primary Sector Equity Index - No Change.

S&P/NZX Primary Sector Equity Investable Index - No Change.

S&P/NZX Real Estate Select Index - No change.

Any changes to constituent share data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client FTP accounts after market close today.

