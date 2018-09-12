Log in
S&P Standard & Poor's : Dow Jones Indices Announces Modified Rebalancing Results for the /BMV IPC Index

09/12/2018 | 03:27am CEST

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE: S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Modified Rebalancing Results for the S&P/BMV IPC Index

MEXICO CITY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2018: S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") has updated the previously announced semi-annual rebalancing results for the S&P/BMV IPC Index. The rebalance results were revised due to updated float information requiring modifications to the component selection. As previously announced,effective with the September 2018 rebalancing, the Index is using S&P DJI's standard float adjustment methodology, and the 2018 float information has been used for component selection. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 24, 2018.

Ticker

Company Name

Action

GCC*

Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV

ADDED

LAB B

Genomma Lab Internacional SA de CV

ADDED

BBAJIO O

Banco del Bajio, S.A.

ADDED

GCARSO A1

Grupo Carso SAB de CV

DELETED

NEMAK A

Nemak S.A.B. de C.V.

DELETED

VOLAR A

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.

DELETED

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices index_services@spglobal.com

Disclaimer

S&P - Standard & Poor's published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 01:26:03 UTC
