S&P Standard & Poor's : Dow Jones Indices Announces Modified Rebalancing Results for the /BMV IPC Index

UPDATE: S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Modified Rebalancing Results for the S&P/BMV IPC Index

MEXICO CITY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2018: S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") has updated the previously announced semi-annual rebalancing results for the S&P/BMV IPC Index. The rebalance results were revised due to updated float information requiring modifications to the component selection. As previously announced,effective with the September 2018 rebalancing, the Index is using S&P DJI's standard float adjustment methodology, and the 2018 float information has been used for component selection. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 24, 2018.

Ticker Company Name Action GCC* Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV ADDED LAB B Genomma Lab Internacional SA de CV ADDED BBAJIO O Banco del Bajio, S.A. ADDED GCARSO A1 Grupo Carso SAB de CV DELETED NEMAK A Nemak S.A.B. de C.V. DELETED VOLAR A Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. DELETED

