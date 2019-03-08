S&P Standard & Poor's : Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the /BMV Dividend Index

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the S&P/BMV Dividend Index

MEXICO CITY, MARCH 8, 2019: S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") today announces the annual

rebalancing results for the S&P/BMV Dividend Index. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Ticker Company Name Action BOLSAA Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SA de CV ADD MEXCHEM* Mexichem SAB de CV ADD RA Regional, S.A. de C.V. ADD GFINBURO Grupo Financiero Inbursa O DELETE GCARSOA1 Grupo Carso SAB de CV DELETE

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

