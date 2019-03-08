Log in
S&P Standard & Poor's : Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the /BMV Dividend Index

03/08/2019 | 05:30pm EST

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the S&P/BMV Dividend Index

MEXICO CITY, MARCH 8, 2019: S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") today announces the annual

rebalancing results for the S&P/BMV Dividend Index. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Ticker

Company Name

Action

BOLSAA

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SA de CV

ADD

MEXCHEM*

Mexichem SAB de CV

ADD

RA

Regional, S.A. de C.V.

ADD

GFINBURO

Grupo Financiero Inbursa O

DELETE

GCARSOA1

Grupo Carso SAB de CV

DELETE

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices index_services@spglobal.com

Disclaimer

S&P - Standard & Poor's published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 22:29:03 UTC
