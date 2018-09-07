Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P Standard & Poor's : Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the /BMV IPC Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 10:22pm CEST

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the S&P/BMV IPC Index

MEXICO CITY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2018: S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") today announces the semi-annual rebalancing results for the S&P/BMV IPC Index. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 24, 2018.

Ticker

Company Name

Action

LAB B

Genomma Lab Internacional SA de CV

ADDED

BBAJIO O

Banco del Bajio, S.A.

ADDED

NEMAK A

Nemak S.A.B. de C.V.

DELETED

VOLAR A

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.

DELETED

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices index_services@spglobal.com

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

Disclaimer

S&P - Standard & Poor's published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 20:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:07pCITY OF FAYETTEVILLE NC : Human Relations Proposed Ordinance Removed from Agenda
PU
11:07pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF ILLINOI : 09/7/2018 - Governor declares 2018 harvest emergency
PU
10:53pOil prices steady as equity markets weigh, geopolitics support
RE
10:52pILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : Director-General praises G20 commitment on future of work
PU
10:52pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Recognizes Edward Alexander Partridge as a Person of National Historic Significance
PU
10:51pWall Street drops on tariff worries, with Apple in crosshairs
RE
10:50pProxy adviser ISS backs call for safety report at Smith & Wesson parent
RE
10:42pEXCLUSIVE : Cenovus inks deal to move more crude on Canadian National Railway - source
RE
10:42pTrump says U.S. and Japan have begun talks on trade
RE
10:40pFed's Kaplan sees 2019 as decision time on rate hike path
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2DEUTSCHE BANK : Qatar eyes Germany's energy, finance sectors with 10 billion euro investment
3Tesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
4DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA apologises after 380,000 customers hit in cyber attack

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.