S&P Standard & Poor's : Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the Colombia Select Index

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the S&P Colombia Select Index

NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 14, 2018: S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") today announces the semi-annual rebalancing results for the S&P Colombia Select Index. The Index rebalancing will result in no additions or deletions.

Changes resulting from share updates, investable weight factor changes, and reweighting for capping and basket liquidity become effective prior to the market open on Monday, September 24, 2018.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

