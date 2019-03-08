S&P Standard & Poor's : Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the Colombia Select Index

Log in
Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the Colombia Select Index

03/08/2019

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the S&P Colombia Select Index

MEXICO CITY, MARCH 8, 2019: S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") today announces the semi-

annual rebalancing results for the S&P Colombia Select Index. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 18, 2019.

Ticker

Company Name

Action

GEB

Empresa de Energia de Bogota S.A. E.S.P.

ADD

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices index_services@spglobal.com

Disclaimer

S&P - Standard & Poor's published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 23:04:05 UTC
