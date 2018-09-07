S&P Standard & Poor's : Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2018 Quarterly Rebalance of the /ASX 200 Index

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2018 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/ASX 200 Index

SYDNEY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2018: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX 200 index, effective at the open of trading on September 24, 2018.

S&P/ASX 200 Index - Effective at the Open on September 24, 2018 Action Code Company Addition BIN Bingo Industries Limited Addition ELD Elders Limited Removal GMA Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited Removal GXL Greencross Limited

Any changes to constituent data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close today.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

