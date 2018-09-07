Log in
S&P Standard & Poor's : Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2018 Quarterly Rebalance of the /ASX 200 Index

09/07/2018 | 12:07am CEST

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2018 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/ASX 200 Index

SYDNEY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2018: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX 200 index, effective at the open of trading on September 24, 2018.

S&P/ASX 200 Index - Effective at the Open on September 24, 2018

Action

Code

Company

Addition

BIN

Bingo Industries Limited

Addition

ELD

Elders Limited

Removal

GMA

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited

Removal

GXL

Greencross Limited

Any changes to constituent data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close today.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices index_services@spglobal.com

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

Disclaimer

S&P - Standard & Poor's published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 22:06:06 UTC
