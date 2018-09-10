Log in
S&P Standard & Poor's : Sirtex Medical Limited to be removed from the S&P/ASX 200

09/10/2018 | 09:57am CEST

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

Sirtex Medical Limited to be removed from the S&P/ASX 200 Index

SYDNEY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2018: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today that it will remove Sirtex Medical Limited (ASX: SRX) from the S&P/ASX 200, subject to final court approval of the scheme of arrangement whereby the company will be acquired by Grand Pharma Sphere Pty Limited.

S&P Dow Jones will remove Sirtex Medical Limited from the S&P/ASX 200 effective at the open of trading on September 14, 2018. Sirtex Medical Limited will be replaced by Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX: VEA) in the S&P/ASX 200 effective at the open on September 14, 2018.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices index_services@spglobal.com

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

Disclaimer

S&P - Standard & Poor's published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 07:56:06 UTC
