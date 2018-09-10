S&P Standard & Poor's : Sirtex Medical Limited to be removed from the S&P/ASX 200

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

Sirtex Medical Limited to be removed from the S&P/ASX 200 Index

SYDNEY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2018: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today that it will remove Sirtex Medical Limited (ASX: SRX) from the S&P/ASX 200, subject to final court approval of the scheme of arrangement whereby the company will be acquired by Grand Pharma Sphere Pty Limited.

S&P Dow Jones will remove Sirtex Medical Limited from the S&P/ASX 200 effective at the open of trading on September 14, 2018. Sirtex Medical Limited will be replaced by Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX: VEA) in the S&P/ASX 200 effective at the open on September 14, 2018.

