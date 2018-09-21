S&P Standard & Poor's : U.S. High Quality Preferred Stock Index Consultation Results

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P U.S. High Quality Preferred Stock Index Consultation Results

NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 21, 2018: S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") has conducted a consultation with members of the investment community on potential changes to the S&P U.S. High Quality Preferred Stock Index.

In an effort to expand the types of securities eligible for index inclusion, S&P DJI will modify the composition eligibility rules of the index so that fixed rate, floating rate, and variable rate preferred stocks that are considered investment grade will be eligible for index inclusion. The table below summarizes the change.

Change Previous Updated Eligible Securities The index is comprised of preferred stocks that are constituents of both the S&P U.S. Fixed Rate Preferred Stock Index and S&P U.S. Investment Grade Preferred Stock Index. The index is comprised of all preferred stocks that are constituents of the S&P U.S. Investment Grade Preferred Stock Index.

This change will become effective prior to the market open on Monday, October 22, 2018, in conjunction with the quarterly rebalancing.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

