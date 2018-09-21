Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P Standard & Poor's : U.S. High Quality Preferred Stock Index Consultation Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 11:24pm CEST

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P U.S. High Quality Preferred Stock Index Consultation Results

NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 21, 2018: S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") has conducted a consultation with members of the investment community on potential changes to the S&P U.S. High Quality Preferred Stock Index.

In an effort to expand the types of securities eligible for index inclusion, S&P DJI will modify the composition eligibility rules of the index so that fixed rate, floating rate, and variable rate preferred stocks that are considered investment grade will be eligible for index inclusion. The table below summarizes the change.

Change

Previous

Updated

Eligible Securities

The index is comprised of preferred stocks that are constituents of both the S&P U.S. Fixed Rate Preferred Stock Index and S&P U.S. Investment Grade Preferred Stock Index.

The index is comprised of all preferred stocks that are constituents of the S&P U.S. Investment Grade Preferred Stock Index.

This change will become effective prior to the market open on Monday, October 22, 2018, in conjunction with the quarterly rebalancing.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices index_services@spglobal.com

Disclaimer

S&P - Standard & Poor's published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 21:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/21BLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Wyoming oil and gas lease sale garners $61 million
PU
09/21KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE ROUTE WOULD NOT HARM ENVIRONMENT : State Department
RE
09/21Industrials Higher on Hopes for U.S.-China Compromise -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
09/21Materials Fall as Dollar Rebounds -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09/21Health Care Up, Defensive Sectors Draw Investors -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
09/21Consumer Companies Fall on Services Sector Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
09/21Energy Higher as Saudi Officials See Tight Supplies for October -- Energy Roundup
DJ
09/21Financials Higher Ahead of Fed Meeting -- Financials Roundup
DJ
09/21Tech Gives Back Some Gains Awaiting IPhone Demand Signs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/21S&P STANDARD & POOR'S : U.S. High Quality Preferred Stock Index Consultation Results
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC : COSERFI S.R.L.: Early Warning Report
2SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lannett Compa..
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
4REPSOL : Caixa, Repsol Shares Fall After Caixa's Stake Sale News
5MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.