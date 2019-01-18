Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P affirms Russia's rating with stable outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 05:17pm EST
A Russian flag flies over Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow

(Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings affirmed Russia's "BBB-/A-3" credit rating on Friday, saying the country's solid external and public balance sheets should enable its economy to absorb shocks from possible new international sanctions.

S&P believes that a scenario whereby the United States imposes sanctions on the secondary market for Russian sovereign bonds would be disruptive to financial markets.

"We could take a negative rating action in the next 24 months if geopolitical events result in foreign governments introducing materially tighter sanctions on Russia," the ratings agency said https://bit.ly/2TUlNto.

S&P becomes the latest major rating agency to warn of the negative impact on the nation's credit profile if the United States introduces new sanctions against Moscow.

S&P kept the country's outlook unchanged at stable, factoring in the agency's assumption of an adequate government policy response in the event of additional sanctions.

Earlier on Friday, Moody's said that tougher U.S. sanctions would hurt Russia's credit profile.

Fitch last month said it would strip Russia's positive outlook rating this year if the United States brings in sanctions devised to hurt Russian government debt buying.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36pLUXURY ONLINE RESELLER THE REALREAL IN TALKS WITH BANKS FOR IPO : sources
RE
05:24pTrump Administration Sets Final Rules for New Business Tax Deduction--2nd Update
DJ
05:19pUtilities Down on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:17pCommunications Services Up, But Not by Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17pS&P affirms Russia's rating with stable outlook
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pTech Up Despite Tesla, Netflix Weakness -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:13pFinancials Up on Treasury Yields, SunTrust Earnings - Financials Roundup
DJ
05:04pStocks rally on trade hopes, dollar has 1st weekly gain of 2019
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
2NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
4SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
5CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS HEALTH : Settles Pricing Fight With Walmart

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.