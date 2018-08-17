S&P and Moody's Downgrade Turkey Citing Volatility, Increasing Tensions With U.S.

By Maria Armental



S&P Global Ratings and Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded Turkey one notch further below investment grade, citing the recent extreme economic and financial volatility along with increasing tensions with the U.S.

The downgrades, and Moody's warning that a further cut could follow, come as the U.S. administration threatened new penalties against the country over its detention of an American pastor.

S&P downgraded Turkey to B-plus, from B-minus, with a stable outlook. Meanwhile, Moody's rated it slightly higher at Ba3, down from its earlier view of Ba2, and assigned a negative outlook, signaling that another downgrade could follow if the currency crisis deepened further.

Fitch Ratings--which last month downgraded Turkey to BB with a negative outlook--on Friday pointed to "efforts to fill the initial policy vacuum" that helped stabilize the lira along Qatar's pledge to invest $15 bllion in Turkey.

However, it wrote, "Bilateral support such as that pledged by Qatar is unlikely to meet Turkey's external financing requirements without a sustainable policy adjustment."

