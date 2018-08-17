Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P and Moody's Downgrade Turkey Citing Volatility, Increasing Tensions With U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 09:32pm CEST

By Maria Armental

S&P Global Ratings and Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded Turkey one notch further below investment grade, citing the recent extreme economic and financial volatility along with increasing tensions with the U.S.

The downgrades, and Moody's warning that a further cut could follow, come as the U.S. administration threatened new penalties against the country over its detention of an American pastor.

S&P downgraded Turkey to B-plus, from B-minus, with a stable outlook. Meanwhile, Moody's rated it slightly higher at Ba3, down from its earlier view of Ba2, and assigned a negative outlook, signaling that another downgrade could follow if the currency crisis deepened further.

Fitch Ratings--which last month downgraded Turkey to BB with a negative outlook--on Friday pointed to "efforts to fill the initial policy vacuum" that helped stabilize the lira along Qatar's pledge to invest $15 bllion in Turkey.

However, it wrote, "Bilateral support such as that pledged by Qatar is unlikely to meet Turkey's external financing requirements without a sustainable policy adjustment."

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:06aCITY OF SAN GABRIEL CA : New girders arrive at the Alhambra Wash Bridge
PU
12:06aMODOT MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : TRAFFIC ALERT Bates County Route V Bridge Over Pecan Creek North of Foster OPEN to Traffic
PU
08/17Turkey's lira falls 3 percent, Trump won't take pastor's detention 'sitting down'
RE
08/17USTR doubles length of tariff hearing on $200 billion of China goods
RE
08/17Turkey's lira falls 3 percent, Trump won't take pastor's detention 'sitting down'
RE
08/17NATIONAL BIODIESEL BOARD : NBB Shows Higher 2020 Biodiesel Volumes Are Achievable in Comments on Annual RFS Rule
PU
08/17U.S. and China Plot Road Map to Resolve Their Trade Dispute -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/17NATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : For the Week Ending August 17, 2018
PU
08/17Venezuelans rush to shop, fill tanks before monetary overhaul
RE
08/17NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Statistics - Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Underground Inventories in Canada – August 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS : SKYWORKS : Closes Acquisition of Smart Interface Innovator Avnera Corporation
2PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC : PENN NATIONAL GAMING : becomes first Pa. casino to seek sports betting certificate
3FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Date for the Release of Fiscal Year 2018 O..
4SONY CORP : SONY : Additional 23 Prince albums released on streaming services
5FLEURY SA : NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Conclusion of a Built to Suit Contract for the Construction of a New Central..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.