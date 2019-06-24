Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

S&P edges lower as healthcare shares fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 04:07pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged lower on Monday as losses by healthcare companies overshadowed gains in the technology sector, while investors looked to U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.68 points, or 0.03%, to 26,727.81, the S&P 500 lost 5.11 points, or 0.17%, to 2,945.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.01 points, or 0.32%, to 8,005.70.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Susan Thomas)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 26727.54 Delayed Quote.14.54%
NASDAQ 100 -0.07% 7723.021462 Delayed Quote.22.10%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.32% 8005.696298 Delayed Quote.21.05%
S&P 500 -0.17% 2945.35 Delayed Quote.17.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25pMaterials Up as Weaker Dollar Buoys Gold -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:19pGlobal stocks mostly flat ahead of G20; dollar slips
RE
04:19pGlobal stocks mostly flat ahead of G20; dollar slips
RE
04:19pCITY OF BOULDER : “Meet and Bleat” With the Weed Grazing Goats of Boulder
PU
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:10pFed Chairman Powell to Testify Before House Committee on July 10
DJ
04:07pS&P edges lower as healthcare shares fall
RE
04:05pTSX falls  0.01 percent to 16,523.47
RE
04:01pOil mixed on crude demand fears and U.S.-Iran tensions
RE
03:58pOil mixed on crude demand fears and U.S.-Iran tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2Oil mixed on crude demand fears and U.S.-Iran tensions
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
4CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Eldorado Resorts takes on bigger rivals with $8.5 billion Caesars buy
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About