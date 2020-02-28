Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

S&P falls for seventh day, suffers biggest weekly plunge since 2008 crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 05:28pm EST
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

The S&P 500 fell for the seventh straight day on Friday and the benchmark index suffered its biggest weekly drop since the 2008 global financial crisis on growing fears the fast-spreading coronavirus could push the economy into recession, although stocks regained some ground right at the end of a volatile session.

By Sinéad Carew

The Dow and the Nasdaq also registered their deepest weekly percentage losses since October 2008.

The Nasdaq managed to eke out an 0.01% gain after plunging as much as 3.5% during the session. After falling as much as 4.2% - more than 1,000 points - the Dow ended the day down 1.4%.

But, after the bell, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up about 1% and the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF was up 1.3% in extended trade.

On Thursday, all three indexes had confirmed corrections by finishing more than 10% below their closing record highs.

Equities found some support after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the fundamentals of the American economy remained strong and that the central bank would act as appropriate to provide support.

But investors had spent most of the day dumping equities for the safety of U.S. Treasuries, pushing 10-year yields to their fourth record low this week. [US/]

The virus spread further on Friday, with cases reported for the first time in at least six countries across four continents, battering markets and leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise its impact risk alert to "very high."

Some investors voiced concerns about heading into a weekend where they could not trade on new reports about the virus.

"To get an all-clear sign, the market needs evidence it's under control, no flaring up in new countries and that we don't get a significant outbreak in the United States," said Jack Janasiewicz, chief portfolio strategist for Natixis Investment Managers.

Janasiewicz saw the spread of the virus China as a prompt to reduce exposure to riskier assets, and said the next milestone for further risk cuts would be a U.S. outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 357.28 points, or 1.39%, to 25,409.36; the S&P 500 lost 24.54 points, or 0.82%, to 2,954.22; and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.89 point, or 0.01%, to 8,567.37.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge ended the day near its session low, up 0.95 point at 40.11, after rising as high as 49.48.

Of the S&P's 11 major sectors, the rate-sensitive financial index weighed the most on the benchmark S&P 500 index, ending the day down 2.6%. The utilities sector was the S&P's biggest percentage loser with a 3.3% drop. Real estate and consumer staples - also rate-sensitive sectors that are often seen as safe havens - both fell more than 2%.

Yet the energy, technology and communications services index all showed gains for the day.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 3.39-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.95-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 129 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 19 new highs and 538 new lows.

Trading was brisk on U.S. exchanges with 19.31 billion shares changing hands compared with a 9.25 billion-share average for the last 20 days.

(Additional reporting Lewis Krauskopf, April Joyner and Caroline Valetkevitch in New York, by Medha Singh and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)

By SinÃ©ad Carew
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.39% 25409.36 Delayed Quote.-5.54%
INVESCO LTD. -1.37% 14.4 Delayed Quote.-18.80%
INVESCO QQQ NASDAQ 100 -5.01% 205.8 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
NASDAQ 100 0.30% 8461.834492 Delayed Quote.1.17%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.01% 8567.367588 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
NATIXIS -4.88% 3.667 Real-time Quote.-2.60%
S&P 500 -0.82% 2954.22 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:01pLATINO FOOD INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Appoints Grocery Industry Veteran Lupillo Ramirez To Head Organization
PR
06:01pBeer Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Premium Beers to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:00pCABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION : to Participate in the G. Research Conference
AQ
05:59pAF GRUPPEN : Construction of commercial and office building at Værste
PU
05:59pProcore Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
PR
05:58pMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Announces the Adjusted Price Range of its Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $1,250,000,000 in Aggregate Purchase Price of its Issued and Outstanding Common Stock at a Price Not Greater than $28.00 Per Share Nor Less than $23.50 Per Share
PR
05:57pCANFOR : Welcomes Approval of Forest Tenure Transfer to Interfor
AQ
05:57pT-Mobile Vows to Fight FCC Fines for Location Sharing -- Update
DJ
05:56pENERGY FUELS : Files Updated Preliminary Feasibility Study for Sheep Mountain Uranium Project
AQ
05:52pCERRO GRANDE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P falls for seventh day, suffers biggest weekly plunge since 2008 crisis
2NOVACYT : Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
3HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
4THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
5ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Revival gives Rolls-Royce confidence despite coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group