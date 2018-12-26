Log in
S&P in red as Wall Street rally fades

0
12/26/2018 | 05:01pm CET
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 slipped into the red on Monday, reversing course after having risen more than 1 percent earlier in the session and pushing the benchmark index closer toward bear market territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gave up gains of more than 1 percent to head lower. The blue-chip index was down 69.60 points, or 0.32 percent, at 21,722.60 at 10:56 a.m. ET.

The S&P 500 was down 3.11 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,347.99, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 24.23 points, or 0.39 percent, at 6,217.15.

The Nasdaq had jumped more than 2 percent earlier in the day, boosted by technology stocks and an Amazon.con Inc-led rally in retailers.

(Reporting by Savio D'Souza in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 4.14% 1402.4068 Delayed Quote.14.92%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.92% 22004.86 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
NASDAQ 100 1.78% 6010.2691 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.62% 6298.8085 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
S&P 500 1.04% 2377.76 Delayed Quote.-12.06%
