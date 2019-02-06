S&P to Add Covetrus to MidCap 400 Index®

Vets First Choice and Covetrus, a global animal-health technology and
services company empowering veterinary practices that will result from
the expected spin-off and merger of the Henry Schein Animal Health
business with Vets First Choice, today announced that Covetrus will be
added to the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) MidCap 400 Index®, effective prior
to the open of trading on Monday, February 11, 2019. Following the
completion of the merger, anticipated to close on February 7, Covetrus
will begin regular-way trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the
symbol CVET on February 8, 2019.
“We are pleased that Covetrus will join the ranks of the S&P MidCap 400
Index®,” said incoming President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin
Shaw. “Being recognized by the S&P reflects our position in the growing
global animal health market. We look forward to the launch of Covetrus
and to empowering veterinarians to improve their patients’ health and
thrive as small business owners.”
The S&P MidCap 400® Index provides investors with a benchmark for
mid-sized companies. The Index, which is distinct from the LargeCap S&P
500®, measures the performance of mid-sized companies, reflecting the
distinctive risk and return characteristics of this market segment.
About Covetrus
Upon the closing of the transaction, Covetrus will be a global
animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering
veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial
outcomes. We’re bringing together products, services, and technology
into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and
insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of
animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of
veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with
more than 5,000 employees, serving over 100,000 customers around the
globe.
Forward-Looking Statements
In accordance with the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the parties provide the
following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among
others, could cause future results to differ materially from the
forward-looking statements, expectations and assumptions expressed or
implied herein. These statements are identified by the use of such terms
as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate,"
"forecast," "project," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Such
forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements
about the benefits of the transaction, including future financial and
operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. All
statements that address operating performance, events or developments
that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including
statements relating to anticipated synergies and the expected timetable
for completing the proposed transaction — are forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements made by us are subject to risks and
uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore,
you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results,
performance and achievements or industry results to be materially
different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed
or implied by such forward-looking statements. For example, these
forward-looking statements could be affected by factors including,
without limitation, risks associated with the ability to consummate the
transaction and the timing of the closing of the transaction; the
ability to obtain requisite approvals; the ability to successfully
integrate operations and employees; the ability to realize anticipated
benefits and synergies of the transaction; the potential impact of the
announcement of the transaction or consummation of the transaction on
relationships, including with employees, customers and competitors; the
ability to retain key personnel; the ability to achieve performance
targets; changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign
currency exchange rates; and those additional risks and factors
discussed in the Registration Statement, including those discussed under
the heading "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. We undertake
no duty and have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005648/en/