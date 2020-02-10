Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

S&W Seed Company : to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 06:01pm EST

LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2020, ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 before the open of the market. Due to management travel schedules, the Company has scheduled a conference call for the following week on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10:30 am ET, to review the results.

S&W Seed Company is a leading provider of seed genetics, production, processing and marketing. (PRNewsFoto/S&W Seed Company)

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors.

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation #10139137. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company
Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa and sorghum seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the Company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Company Contact:

Investor Contact:

Matthew Szot, Chief Financial Officer

Robert Blum

S&W Seed Company

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (720) 506-1164

Phone: (602) 889-9700

www.swseedco.com    

sanw@lythampartners.com   


www.lythampartners.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sw-seed-company-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-on-wednesday-february-12-2020-301002296.html

SOURCE S&W Seed Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:02pKANTAR : Announce Appointment of Adam Crozier as Chairman.
BU
07:02pUS Has Strongest Government and Industry Protections for Children Online in First-ever Global Child Online Safety Index, According to DQ Institute
BU
07:01pCROWELL & MORING INTERNATIONAL : LLC Expands to Singapore
PR
07:01pREDEFINING MRO OPERATIONS : Collins Aerospace advances Singapore Innovation Hub
PR
07:01pShape Memory Alloy Market 2020-2024 | Growing Application Areas of Shape Memory Alloys to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:01pMILREM ROBOTICS : Introduces Its Mission Proven Unmanned Ground Vehicle at the Singapore Airshow
BU
06:58pSECURITY NATIONAL : Promotes Two Wealth Management Advisors
PU
06:56pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - Disclosure of results for the fourth quarter and from January to December of 2019, according to International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS
PR
06:53pPresident's Budget Shortchanges Farm Programs for the Fourth Year in a Row
PU
06:50pEisai to Present Latest on LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) at the 2020 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group