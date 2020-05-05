Log in
S&W Seed Company : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, May 14, 2020

05/05/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

LONGMONT, Colo., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2020, ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, May 14, 2020 before the open of the market. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 11:00 am ET, to review the results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors.

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation #10143452. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company
Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Company Contact:

Investor Contact:

Matthew Szot, Chief Financial Officer

Robert Blum

S&W Seed Company

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (720) 506-1164

Phone: (602) 889-9700

www.swseedco.com 

sanw@lythampartners.com   


www.lythampartners.com  

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sw-seed-company-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-on-thursday-may-14-2020-301053214.html

SOURCE S&W Seed Company


© PRNewswire 2020
