Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

S2 Genomics Launches the Singulator™ 100 to Automate Tissue Preparation for Single-Cell and Single-Nucleus Analyses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 12:27pm EST

S2 Genomics, a manufacturer of automated tissue sample preparation systems, announced today at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 2020 meeting the launch of the Singulator™ 100 System. The Singulator 100 System automates the processing of solid tissue samples into suspensions of single cells or nuclei with high yields and from small samples for a wide range of single-cell biology and genomic analyses.

Automated tissue preparation workflows can help ensure high-quality single-cell data and accelerate single-cell research for genomics, cell biology, and other ‘omic applications. The Singulator 100 automates and standardizes the dissociation process of solid tissues, making it easy for researchers to reproducibly prepare suspensions of high-quality, highly viable cells or nuclei with minimal variability.

“Current methods of cell isolation are often manual or require a series of manual interventions, creating a significant workflow bottleneck and experimental inconsistencies for single cell researchers. The Singulator 100 overcomes these challenges by rapidly producing consistent, reproducible cell or nuclei suspensions from solid tissue samples without user interventions, reducing hours of hands-on processing to minutes,” said Dr. Stevan Jovanovich, President and CEO of S2 Genomics.

The Singulator 100 will begin shipping in spring 2020 with kits available for single-cell and nuclei isolation.

About S2 Genomics, Inc.

S2 Genomics, founded in 2016, is a leading developer of laboratory automation solutions for processing solid tissues for life science applications. S2 Genomics’ technology platforms integrate advanced fluidics, optics, and biochemistry to produce automated sample preparation solutions for the next generation sequencing (NGS) and cell biology markets, enabling discovery and innovation in life science research, healthcare, and agriculture. For more information, visit https://S2Genomics.com.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

S2 Genomics, the S2 Genomics logo, and Singulator are trademarks of S2 Genomics, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:40pPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : What do Bill Gates and Porsche have in common? A Porsche Taycan
AQ
12:40pSAMSUNG GALAXY A71 : An awesome trifecta of fun
AQ
12:39pMACROASIA : to tap LT firms to support Sangley financing
AQ
12:39pCISCO : PLDT inks $1 million grant agreement with USTDA
AQ
12:39pKADMON : KD025-213 Interim Analysis – TCT 2020 Slides
PU
12:39pKADMON : Corporate Presentation
PU
12:33pHONDA MOTOR : 5 reasons the Honda RV engine keeps running
AQ
12:33pMICROSOFT : A showcase of Filipino IT ingenuity
AQ
12:27pS2 Genomics Launches the Singulator™ 100 to Automate Tissue Preparation for Single-Cell and Single-Nucleus Analyses
BU
12:01pGENERAL MOTORS : Electric vehicle options growing, but profitability challenges limit growth
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
2GOLD : India clarifies size of gold discovery in northern state
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : in Holocaust row about 'Hunters' series, anti-Semitic books
4TURBOTAX MAKER INTUIT NEARS AGREEMENT TO BUY CREDIT KARMA FOR $7 BILLION: WSJ
5UK to press for Canada-style trade deal with EU when talks start in March

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group