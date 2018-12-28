SABESP - MATERIAL FACT

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), pursuant to the provisions of article 157, § 4, of Law No 6,404/76 as well as with the provisions of CVM Instruction Nº 358/02, informs its shareholders and the market in general that Mrs. Karla Bertocco Trindade presented, at this date, a letter of resignation to the position of Chief Executive Officer and member of the Company's Board of Directors.

