SABESP - MATERIAL FACT

12/28/2018 | 11:55pm CET

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), pursuant to the provisions of article 157, § 4, of Law No 6,404/76 as well as with the provisions of CVM Instruction Nº 358/02, informs its shareholders and the market in general that Mrs. Karla Bertocco Trindade presented, at this date, a letter of resignation to the position of Chief Executive Officer and member of the Company's Board of Directors.

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp---material-fact-300771345.html

SOURCE Sabesp


© PRNewswire 2018
