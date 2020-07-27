Log in
SABEW Best in Business Book Awards Open for Entries

07/27/2020 | 11:02am EDT

The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW), the leading association of business journalists, is accepting entries in its inaugural Best in Business Book Awards contest. The contest will recognize the best non-fiction books published between July 30, 2019, and July 30, 2020, that demonstrate excellent reporting, writing and storytelling, around a contemporary or historic business topic.

SABEW is well-known for its prestigious Best in Business annual awards, but this is the first year it is focusing on business books as a standalone category.

“Our organization has a long history of recognizing great business journalism, and we’re excited to spotlight some of the terrific business books being written,” said SABEW President Kim Quillen, business source editor, Chicago Tribune.

SABEW has selected an esteemed panel of business journalists and finance professionals who are passionate about the craft, and excited to celebrate those authors who have demonstrated it through their works of nonfiction. The judges will select a winner who will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize, and two finalists who will receive $500 each. The recognized authors will be announced in mid-November.

The contest deadline is 5 p.m. EDT on August 17, 2020. To enter, visit https://sabewbib.awardsplatform.com/. Learn more about the contest at https://sabew.org/best-in-business-book-contest/.

The contest is run by (SABEW), the largest association of business journalists maintaining a membership of more than 3,000 members reporting around the world. SABEW member newsrooms include Reuters, the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, the Associated Press, The Globe and Mail, CNBC, CNN Business and many more news organizations.

"SABEW's Best in Business Book Awards honors the long-distance runners in our industry who spend months, if not years, working on their books to deliver finely crafted, deeply reported and highly engaging narratives,” said Caleb Silver, contest chair and editor in chief of Investopedia. “They are worthy of our celebration and SABEW is honored to launch these awards."

SABEW’s mission is to encourage comprehensive ethical reporting of economic events and increase members’ skills and knowledge through continuous education. SABEW supports press freedom and the principle that fact-based reporting is necessary for the health of robust democracies. SABEW is a 501 c 3 nonprofit organization.

Visit www.sabew.org and follow us on Twitter @SABEW. For contest questions, contact Tess McLaughlin, tmclaughlin@sabew.org.


Business Wire 2020
