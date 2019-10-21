SABIC Saudi Basic Industries SJSC : Awarded Prestigious Compliance Leader Verification Status

On October 9, 2019, the Ethisphere Institute announced that SABIC was awarded the Compliance Leader Verification designation. The Ethisphere Institute is a globally recognized organization that brings together leading global companies to define best practices in ethics and compliance programs and advance ethical business performance through data driven assessments, benchmarking and guidance.

This designation follows Ethisphere's comprehensive independent review, evaluation and validation of our Ethics and Compliance program. The designation permits SABIC to display the logo (above) as an indication of Ethisphere's recognition of the excellence of SABIC's Ethics & Compliance program and our Culture of Integrity.

Led by Legal Affairs, a cross-functional team worked diligently to achieve this designation, including responding to a comprehensive assessment survey and submitting substantial documentary support. Senior leaders in the Legal, HR, ERM, Sustainability, Procurement, Audit and other functions participated in interviews with Ethisphere evaluators. According to Laurie Gallagher, General Manager and Chief Counsel of SABIC's Compliance & Litigation Team, 'this award is a testament not only to the strength of our Ethics and Compliance Program but also to the dedication and commitment of our CEO, executive leadership, board of directors, and all SABIC employees who work with the highest integrity each and every day.'