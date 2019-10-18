SABIC Saudi Basic Industries SJSC : Innovation in building and construction solutions takes centre stage for SABIC at K 2019

SABIC demonstrates solutions aimed at reducing energy consumption and encouraging a carbon-free energy market

SABIC® PP Compounds helps with lightweighting and recyclability of solar panels

Sustainable, flexible and multi-purpose piping solutions exhibited

Landmark LEXAN™ Sheet and building system solutions for quick and robust constructions

With a growing global population and increased urbanisation, the demand for sustainable and responsible construction solutions has grown dramatically over the past several years.

To proactively cater to demand and tackle global megatrends impacting society, SABIC - a leader in the global petrochemical industry - has developed a ground-breaking range of energy, electrical, structural and piping solutions, that will be showcased at K2019 in Dusseldorf, Germany from 16-23 October.

In line with the company's vision to deliver a hands-on experience of its latest products - and under the theme of 'Making a World of Difference Together' - the highlight of the stand's building and construction area is SABIC's 3D augmented and interactive house and road scale model which provides context to its range of sustainable products and applications.

'Our pioneering solutions are the result of the determination, hard work and ingenuity in the face of global challenges, said Sergi Monros, Vice President, Performance Polymers & Industry Solutions, SABIC. 'SABIC's proactive approach to the changing face of construction, in markets around the world, ensures its continuing growth. And, with our exhibited products, we're demonstrating the ingenuity of our research and development work and that sustainability is at the core of everything we do.'



Currently, 54% of the global population lives in urban areas, consuming 70% of the world's energy and creating 75% of the world's global emissions. However, by 2050 this is set to increase dramatically and there is therefore an increasing need for more sustainable solutions in the building and construction industry.

As a leader in the development of lightweight, robust and energy-efficient solutions, SABIC is showcasing new sustainable materials for pipe, energy, electrical and structural solutions.

Energy Solutions

Renewable sources of energy are vital to the transition to a carbon-free landscape, and solar energy can yield high results. To further drive down energy consumption within buildings, roof panels are an effective solution but are frequently hindered by weight and the stress of performing under elevated temperatures.

Solarge's new solar panels, that can be retrofitted or incorporated in building roofs, are lightweight, easy to install and help reduce energy consumption through renewable energy source. SABIC helped Solarge by offering a system solution that combines SABIC® PP Compounds for the PV panel back sheet and LEXAN™ EXELL™ D Sheet as a protective top layer and aesthetic look for the panels. SABIC PP Compounds meet Solarge's material specifications for high strength and stiffness, providing continuous performance at elevated temperatures for solar panels. Coupled with the LEXAN EXELL D Sheet, the aesthetic look of the PV panel is greatly increased and addresses the customer's desire for a lightweight solution that can be installed easily. SABIC's approach and materials also ensure that panels can be recycled and potentially enable utilizing of post-consumer recycled content.

The company has also collaborated with Solaris-Protevs and applied its material expertise to help develop lightweight and high stiffness injection-molded floaters for its floating photovoltaic system. These lightweight and easy to install floating solar panel systems can be placed on inner water surfaces, such as lakes near highly populated areas, and can connect to the pre-existing substations and power lines, providing a renewable energy source to cities.

Just as clean energy is key in the transition to a carbon-free energy landscape, reduction in energy usage continues to be a priority and the building and construction industry has considerable potential to help save thermal energy. SABIC has created a new foamed pipe insulation solution that not only saves energy but also helps with condensation control, noise reduction and offers protection against pipe fractures. The plastomeric pipe, that uses SABIC® COHERE™ as a building block, is easy to install and offers unprecedented design freedom. It is also substantially more recyclable compared to current elastomeric foamed pipe insulation.

SABIC's 3D foamed wallpaper is also a weight-saving and energy insulation solution developed by the company and its partners. The stringent quality and process controls that go into producing SABIC's dedicated foam grades leads to a better quality product and reduces waste - an issue that is crucial for XLPE foam producers. Examples of SABIC's 3D foamed wallpaper will be on display at K2019.



Pipe Solutions

To aid in the distribution of energy from renewable sources such as solar and wind farms, underground installed power lines have a vital role to play. SABIC has developed a solution for high voltage cable ducts to ensure its efforts to promote sustainable energy applies to all areas of generation and distribution. Ducts made of SABIC® Vestolen A RELY 5944HT can operate at elevated temperatures and for an extended lifetime. It's also cost-effective for customers as it allows for trenchless and sand-less installation across geographic landscapes.

Changing weather patterns, caused by climate change, has increased the call for effective and resource-efficient water management systems. Underground infiltration boxes, made from state-of-the-art SABIC polypropylene, create a temporary buffer for excess storm water and allows for continued use of the above ground due to their stiffness and creep resistance.

Securing the efficient and reliable production of food to provide for growing populations requires modern irrigation systems, especially where crop water demand exceed the average rainfall. Drip irrigation systems, made of SABIC® LLDPE and HDPE, apply water where it is needed for crop growth, thereby helping to preserve precious fresh water resources.

Electrical Solutions

The Internet of Things is integrating technology into cities, homes, offices and automobiles, creating a new generation of smart devices. The rapid pace of development and competition in electronics markets drives a constant demand for thinner, lighter and more energy-efficient components.

To meet these challenges, manufacturers need to make products that are cost-effective to produce. SABIC's engineering thermoplastic resin solutions have contributed to the development of many breakthrough electronic device designs and are the foundation for the next generation of devices to come. Examples include smart grid solutions and electric vehicle infrastructure.

As climate-friendly travel climbs the political and social agenda, a growing number of drivers are introducing electric vehicles (EVs) into their lives. Increasing numbers of Teslas, BMWs, Nissans and more continue to roll off manufacturing belts and as more and more people drive off with them, regulation of charging systems is becoming more stringent.

These systems must be weather-resistant, durable, robust and suitable for long-term use so they can be used safely and contribute to future transportation sustainability. SABIC had these criteria in mind when it developed and produced a new charging EV connector and plug for its customers. An example of the product can be found on SABIC's stand during K2019.

Structural Solutions

As cities continue to grow, there is an increasing need for buildings to grow upwards to accommodate more homes and workspaces. For high-rise buildings that include roof and skylights, strength, weight and transparency have long remained a challenge.

SABIC has developed the LEXAN EXELL D Sheet to provide a long-term and practical solution for manufacturers. THE LEXAN sheet is 250 times more impact resistant than glass and performs extraordinarily well under extreme weather and temperature fluctuations, from -40°C to 120°C.

As well as offering UV resistance on both sides of the surface, the solution doesn't compromise on transparency, retains its quality over long periods and is potentially recyclable at the end of its life.

At K 2019, SABIC will showcase its signature STADECK™ heavy-duty panels. Made from a thermoplastic resin and reinforced with glass fibre, the panel is lightweight and robust and can be used across a range of construction applications.

Common uses for the panels include scaffolding, non-permanent platforms and applications where this is a requirement for a light and robust material that is chemical, fire-resistant and has good anti-slip properties. On today's rapid growing construction sites, ergonomics, safety and sustainability are at the top of the agenda for developers. Having a solution that can be transferred from site-to-site and is attractive due to lower lifetime costs, better ergonomics and improved logistics - with lessened transportation burdens - will help customer manage today's challenges in the building and construction industry.

To learn more about SABIC's range of market-leading material solutions for building and construction applications, please visit SABIC's stand #D42 hall 6 at K 2019 in Dusseldorf from October 16 - 23, 2019 or go to https://kshow.sabic.com.

